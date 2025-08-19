Food Network

Tofu with Soul: Irresistible Asian Tofu Recipes

19 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Featured Asian Tofu Recipes

There are so many great Asian tofu recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Vegetable Guo Tieh

Tofu stir-fry with fried rice

Mapo Dofu

Lettuce Cups with Tofu and Beef

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Guy Fieri & Judges LOVE Chef's Creative Guilty Pleasure Tofu Burger | Guy’s Grocery Games

Guy Fieri gives the contestants a tough challenge when they are forced to create a guilty pleasure dish without using any fresh meat or dairy.

A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK

Vegetarian Steamed Dumplings

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just one hour and the ingredients detailed can serve up to four people.

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Amazing Asian Tofu Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Asian tofu recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Take your tastebuds on an epicurean experience to the East with these sensational Asian tofu ideas. For those who like to keep it classic, nothing tops a sizzling plate of Chinese mapo dofu - silky cubes on a bed of noodles in a spicy, savoury sauce that packs a real punch. If you’re having a party, Korean dumplings known as yaki mandu, and mouthwatering money bags filled with fried tofu in a red curry sauce are seriously scrummy. For speedy suppers, no list of Asian tofu dishes is complete without a vegetarian tofu, tenderstem and black bean stir fry, a grilled tofu and chicken pad Thai or the iconic General Tso’s tofu. Our Asian tofu recipes are tofu-nomenal!

All Recipes

All
tofu

Vegetable Guo Tieh

Organic Tofu and Shiitake Stir-Fry

korean yaki mandu

Korean Yaki Mandu

Fried Rice with Scallions, Edamame and Tofu

Tofu stir-fry with fried rice

Tropical fruit smoothie

Herb Mushroom and Tofu in Golden Silk Nets

Money Bags Filled with Fried Tofu in Red Curry Sauce

Pad Thai

Vegetarian Tofu, Tenderstem and Black Bean Stir Fry

General Tso's Tofu

Mapo Dofu

Shortcut Noodle-Bowl Lettuce Wraps

vegetarian dumplings

Vegetarian Steamed Dumplings

Lettuce Cups with Tofu and Beef

Grilled Tofu and Chicken Pad Thai

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Chicken miso broccoli broth

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Pad Thai (Thai Fried Glass Noodles)

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Stir-Fried Tofu with Roasted Peanuts

A fallback image for Food Network UK