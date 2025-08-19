Take your tastebuds on an epicurean experience to the East with these sensational Asian tofu ideas. For those who like to keep it classic, nothing tops a sizzling plate of Chinese mapo dofu - silky cubes on a bed of noodles in a spicy, savoury sauce that packs a real punch. If you’re having a party, Korean dumplings known as yaki mandu, and mouthwatering money bags filled with fried tofu in a red curry sauce are seriously scrummy. For speedy suppers, no list of Asian tofu dishes is complete without a vegetarian tofu, tenderstem and black bean stir fry, a grilled tofu and chicken pad Thai or the iconic General Tso’s tofu. Our Asian tofu recipes are tofu-nomenal!

