Tofu with Soul: Irresistible Asian Tofu Recipes
19 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic Asian tofu recipe, we've got a great selection of tofu dishes from Asia to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Asian Tofu Recipes
There are so many great Asian tofu recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Guy Fieri & Judges LOVE Chef's Creative Guilty Pleasure Tofu Burger | Guy’s Grocery Games
Guy Fieri gives the contestants a tough challenge when they are forced to create a guilty pleasure dish without using any fresh meat or dairy.
Vegetarian Steamed Dumplings
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just one hour and the ingredients detailed can serve up to four people.Discover Now
Amazing Asian Tofu Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Asian tofu recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Take your tastebuds on an epicurean experience to the East with these sensational Asian tofu ideas. For those who like to keep it classic, nothing tops a sizzling plate of Chinese mapo dofu - silky cubes on a bed of noodles in a spicy, savoury sauce that packs a real punch. If you’re having a party, Korean dumplings known as yaki mandu, and mouthwatering money bags filled with fried tofu in a red curry sauce are seriously scrummy. For speedy suppers, no list of Asian tofu dishes is complete without a vegetarian tofu, tenderstem and black bean stir fry, a grilled tofu and chicken pad Thai or the iconic General Tso’s tofu. Our Asian tofu recipes are tofu-nomenal!