Sweet, Crunchy, and Delicious: Chinese Carrot Recipes
45 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Chinese carrot recipe, we've got a great selection of carrot dishes from China to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Chinese Carrot Recipes
There are so many great Chinese carrot recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Makes His Dad's Incredibly Delicious Spring Rolls | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok shows us how to make spring rolls, the same ones he used to have in his dad's restaurant! From season 3 episode 8.
Asian Chicken Salad with Ginger Dressing
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 4 people.Discover Now
Classic Chinese Carrot Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Chinese carrot recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Chinese carrot ideas celebrate carrots in a host of flavour-packed dishes. Quick and easy weeknight wonders don’t come much tastier than a chicken stir-fry or a soy and chilli bean beef stew, while crispy shredded chilli beef is one of the all-time classic Chinese carrot dishes. Looking to impress your dinner guests? Try slow-cooker ginger-soy short ribs and green rice with lime. Scrummy salads include an Asian ribbon salad with a fiery coconut dressing or an authentic raw fish salad known as ho wan yue sang. If you’re craving the crunch, how about chicken and vegetable spring rolls, or crispy salt and pepper squid with a spicy Asian salad. Our Chinese carrot recipes are an Eastern feast!