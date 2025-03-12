These Chinese carrot ideas celebrate carrots in a host of flavour-packed dishes. Quick and easy weeknight wonders don’t come much tastier than a chicken stir-fry or a soy and chilli bean beef stew, while crispy shredded chilli beef is one of the all-time classic Chinese carrot dishes. Looking to impress your dinner guests? Try slow-cooker ginger-soy short ribs and green rice with lime. Scrummy salads include an Asian ribbon salad with a fiery coconut dressing or an authentic raw fish salad known as ho wan yue sang. If you’re craving the crunch, how about chicken and vegetable spring rolls, or crispy salt and pepper squid with a spicy Asian salad. Our Chinese carrot recipes are an Eastern feast!

