Sweet, Crunchy, and Delicious: Chinese Carrot Recipes

45 recipes
There are so many great Chinese carrot recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Gok Makes His Dad's Incredibly Delicious Spring Rolls | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok shows us how to make spring rolls, the same ones he used to have in his dad's restaurant! From season 3 episode 8.

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 4 people.

Whether you're looking for simple Chinese carrot recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Chinese carrot ideas celebrate carrots in a host of flavour-packed dishes. Quick and easy weeknight wonders don’t come much tastier than a chicken stir-fry or a soy and chilli bean beef stew, while crispy shredded chilli beef is one of the all-time classic Chinese carrot dishes. Looking to impress your dinner guests? Try slow-cooker ginger-soy short ribs and green rice with lime. Scrummy salads include an Asian ribbon salad with a fiery coconut dressing or an authentic raw fish salad known as ho wan yue sang. If you’re craving the crunch, how about chicken and vegetable spring rolls, or crispy salt and pepper squid with a spicy Asian salad. Our Chinese carrot recipes are an Eastern feast!

Chow Mein

Dang cold Asian noodle salad

Slow cooker ginger-soy short ribs and green rice with lime

Hong Kong style noodles with chicken and vegetables

Raw Fish Salad (Ho Wan Yue Sang)

Tofu stir-fry with fried rice

Asian Prawn and Celery Salad

Ginger, Carrot, and Sesame Green Beans

Red Curry Chicken Stir-Fry

Crispy Salt and Pepper Squid with Spicy Asian Salad

Mung Bean Salad

Buckwheat Noodle Salad

Asian Ribbon Salad

Lemongrass-Coconut Prawn and Noodles Parchment Pack

Vegetable Guo Tieh

Crispy Shredded Chilli Beef

Rainbow Noodles with Chilli Peanut Sauce

crab dumplings

Crab dumplings - slimmed

Asian Chicken Salad with Cellophane Noodles

Coconut basil chicken burgers with thai peanut pesto

Crab spring rolls

Veggie potstickers

Asian Coleslaw

