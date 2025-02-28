Fire up your tastebuds with these Chinese chilli ideas. Crispy shredded chilli beef and Sichuan chilli chicken are time-honoured classics, while for healthy options, try udon noodles with tenderstem, red peppers and griddled turkey breast, or pork, ginger and broccoli noodles. Weeknight family dinners include saucy hot and sweet Chinese chicken, fish-fragrant aubergine with pork, and an authentic kung pao beef. To impress your guests with sensational Chinese chilli sauce dishes, try wok-cooked monkfish with sesame soy sauce, delicate chilli chicken with jasmine rice, or beer-battered tilapia with red chilli mandarin orange sauce. Our Chinese chilli recipes are a treasure trove of tasty treats!

