Mild to Fiery: Chinese Chilli Recipes

55 recipes
Featured Chinese Chilli Recipes

There are so many great Chinese chilli recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Crispy Shredded Chilli Beef

Chilli Crab

Vegetable rolls with chilli mayonnaise

Beer battered tilapia with red chilli mandarin orange sauce

Yang Yang Crispy Beef

Crispy Turnip Cake with Chives and Hot Sriracha Chilli Sauce

Soy and Chilli Bean Beef Stew

Zesty chilli tiger prawns

How To Make Sizzling Black Pepper Beef & Egg Fried Rice | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok Wan shows how to make the perfect dinner pairing: delicious sizzling black pepper beef and egg fried rice!

Saucy Hot and Sweet Chinese Chicken

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 35 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 4 people.

Classic Chinese Chilli Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Chinese chilli recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Fire up your tastebuds with these Chinese chilli ideas. Crispy shredded chilli beef and Sichuan chilli chicken are time-honoured classics, while for healthy options, try udon noodles with tenderstem, red peppers and griddled turkey breast, or pork, ginger and broccoli noodles. Weeknight family dinners include saucy hot and sweet Chinese chicken, fish-fragrant aubergine with pork, and an authentic kung pao beef. To impress your guests with sensational Chinese chilli sauce dishes, try wok-cooked monkfish with sesame soy sauce, delicate chilli chicken with jasmine rice, or beer-battered tilapia with red chilli mandarin orange sauce. Our Chinese chilli recipes are a treasure trove of tasty treats!

All Recipes

Egg fu young with roasted red pepper and sweet chilli sauce

Chilli chicken with jasmine rice

Vegetable rolls with chilli mayonnaise

Sweet and tangy chilli beef

Soy and Chilli Bean Beef Stew

Golden Gate Chilli Ribs

Ginger and Chilli Beef with Tenderstem Noodles

Sichuan Chilli Chicken

Chicken Stir Fry

Fried Vegetable Noodles

Saucy Hot and Sweet Chinese Chicken

Spicy hotpot

szechuan noodles

Festive Duck Salad

Hong Kong style noodles with chicken and vegetables

Beef in oyster sauce

Spiced beef stir-fry topped with spring onion and coriander

Spiced skewered lamb

