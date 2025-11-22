Craving a slice of Greek goodness? These Greek bread ideas are baked to perfection. Nothing says brunch time better than a courgette and olive flatbread, and for a dreamy dip, try dill hummus with toasted pita wedges. Talking of pita, classic homemade pitta bread feels better than anything you can buy in the shops, and for a sugary twist, sweet pitta stuffed with almond butter, hazelnut spread and banana is a teatime treat! No list of Greek bread dishes is complete without tsoureki, the traditional Easter bread, while kritsinia are moreish breadsticks which are perfect with hot soup, and a grilled Greek panzanella salad is pure Mediterranean magic. Dough-n’t delay, check out our Greek bread recipes today!

