Rustic and Flavourful Greek Bread Recipes

20 recipes
Featured Greek Bread Recipes

There are so many great Greek Bread recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Tom Cooks A Delicious Middle Eastern Feast With Chicken Kebab And Flatbread | Tom Kerridge Barbecues

Tom Kerridge wants you to improve your barbecue skills! He teaches you how to make a Middle Eastern feast with spicy chicken kebab and cumin flame-grilled flatbread.

Homemade Pitta Bread

Soft, fluffy, and straight from the oven, this warm homemade pitta bread recipe is perfect for dipping, stuffing, or tearing and sharing.

Classic Greek Bread Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Greek bread recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Craving a slice of Greek goodness? These Greek bread ideas are baked to perfection. Nothing says brunch time better than a courgette and olive flatbread, and for a dreamy dip, try dill hummus with toasted pita wedges. Talking of pita, classic homemade pitta bread feels better than anything you can buy in the shops, and for a sugary twist, sweet pitta stuffed with almond butter, hazelnut spread and banana is a teatime treat! No list of Greek bread dishes is complete without tsoureki, the traditional Easter bread, while kritsinia are moreish breadsticks which are perfect with hot soup, and a grilled Greek panzanella salad is pure Mediterranean magic. Dough-n’t delay, check out our Greek bread recipes today!

Courgette and Olive flatbread

Griddled savoury courgette flatbread

Dill hummus and toasted pita wedges

Sweet Pita

Greek Pita Nachos

Homemade Pitta Bread

Tuna, White Bean and Olive Flatbread Pittas

Greek Taco

Easter Bread

Tom Kerridge's Fire Pit Flatbreads with Creamy Burrata Salad

Cheese and Olive Bread

Olive Plait Bread

Garlic Breadsticks

Simple Baklava

Stuffed roasted aubergine rolls (Greece)

Crustless Spinach and Feta Pies

Dinner Spanakopitas

Grilled Greek Panzanella Salad

Greek panzanella

Herbed flatbread

