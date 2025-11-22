Craving feta-stic fabulousness? These Greek cheese ideas are the cream of the crop! Start with a classic Greek salad packed full of peppers, tomatoes, olives and feta with an olive oil dressing, while for a creative dinner treat, try prawn saganaki filo pies, and spanikopita chicken meatballs with spicy cucumber and yoghurt sauce. It’s not a party without crispy cheese pies known as tyropitakia, filled with feta and a sheep’s milk cheese called kasseri, and for a mouthwatering mix of hot and sweet, look no further than Michelin maestro Tom Kerridge’s barbecued halloumi with chilli and honey. Our Greek cheese recipes are gouda-nough for any feast!

