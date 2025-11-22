Food Network

Traditional Greek Cheese Recipes

35 recipes
Featured Greek Cheese Recipes

There are so many great Greek cheese recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

greek salad

Greek Salad

Marinated Feta and Olive Skewers

Tyropitakia-Cheese Pies

Spinach and Feta Pie

Stuffed roasted aubergine rolls (Greece)

Dinner Spanakopitas

Greek pizza with chicken, feta and olives with mixed cherry tomato salad

baked prawns with tomato and feta

Baked Prawns with Tomatoes and Feta

Ina Garten Makes Classic Greek Street Food With A Modern Twist | Barefoot Contessa: Back To Basics

Ina Garten teaches you how to make a classic dish served in Greek street food markets: pork souvlaki and radish tzatziki.

Tom Kerridge's Barbecued Halloumi with Chilli and Honey

Chilli and honey are a wonderful combo - sweet and spicy - and when drizzled over some salty cheese, even better! Halloumi tastes best when eaten piping hot, straight off the grill.

Gorgeous Greek Cheese Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Greek cheese recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Craving feta-stic fabulousness? These Greek cheese ideas are the cream of the crop! Start with a classic Greek salad packed full of peppers, tomatoes, olives and feta with an olive oil dressing, while for a creative dinner treat, try prawn saganaki filo pies, and spanikopita chicken meatballs with spicy cucumber and yoghurt sauce. It’s not a party without crispy cheese pies known as tyropitakia, filled with feta and a sheep’s milk cheese called kasseri, and for a mouthwatering mix of hot and sweet, look no further than Michelin maestro Tom Kerridge’s barbecued halloumi with chilli and honey. Our Greek cheese recipes are gouda-nough for any feast!

Barbecued Halloumi with Chilli and Honey

Tom Kerridge's Barbecued Halloumi with Chilli and Honey

Skewered Greek Salad

greek salad

Greek Salad

Cretan dakos - koukouvagia (owl)

tomato feta salad

Tomato feta salad

Marinated Feta and Olive Skewers

panzanella

Panzanella with Feta and Basil

grilled halloumi

Grilled Halloumi Cheese

Prawn Saganaki Filo Pies

Sweet Chilli Halloumi and Pitta

Grilled Halloumi Salad

Santorini warm country feta

Tyropitakia-Cheese Pies

Greek Pita Nachos

Spinach and Feta Pie

Carrot, Date and Feta Salad

opa burger

Opa! burgers - (winning alternative burger)

baked prawns with tomato and feta

Baked Prawns with Tomatoes and Feta

greek-styled burger

My big fat Greco inspired burger

greek salad

Greek salad

Wholemeal pasta with broccolini and feta

Dave Lieberman's feta, black olive, and oregano salad (aka Pizza parlour salad)

It's All Greek to Me Burger

Orzo with Feta and Tomatoes

