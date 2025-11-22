Traditional Greek Cheese Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Greek cheese recipe, we've got a great selection of cheese dishes from Greece to ensure you dine in style.
There are so many great Greek cheese recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Ina Garten Makes Classic Greek Street Food With A Modern Twist | Barefoot Contessa: Back To Basics
Ina Garten teaches you how to make a classic dish served in Greek street food markets: pork souvlaki and radish tzatziki.
Tom Kerridge's Barbecued Halloumi with Chilli and Honey
Chilli and honey are a wonderful combo - sweet and spicy - and when drizzled over some salty cheese, even better! Halloumi tastes best when eaten piping hot, straight off the grill.Discover Now
Whether you're looking for simple Greek cheese recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Craving feta-stic fabulousness? These Greek cheese ideas are the cream of the crop! Start with a classic Greek salad packed full of peppers, tomatoes, olives and feta with an olive oil dressing, while for a creative dinner treat, try prawn saganaki filo pies, and spanikopita chicken meatballs with spicy cucumber and yoghurt sauce. It’s not a party without crispy cheese pies known as tyropitakia, filled with feta and a sheep’s milk cheese called kasseri, and for a mouthwatering mix of hot and sweet, look no further than Michelin maestro Tom Kerridge’s barbecued halloumi with chilli and honey. Our Greek cheese recipes are gouda-nough for any feast!