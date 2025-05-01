Food Network

Oven Fresh: Indian Baked Recipes

22 recipes
Featured Indian Baked Recipes

There are so many great Indian baked recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Spicy Spinach Lasagne

Indian Spiced Pizza

Sweet Potato and Goat’s Cheese Samosas

Spice-crusted Monkfish in Tomato Sauce

How To Make A Karahi Chicken Curry In Just 15 Minutes | Madhur Jaffrey's Curry Nation

Madhur Jaffrey is in Yorkshire to meet the man behind the popular Mumtaz brand. She visits the Mumtaz Restaurant and prepares a Karahi chicken curry in just 15 minutes.

Baked Tilapia With Coconut-Coriander Sauce

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 25 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 4 people.

Incredible Indian Baked Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian baked recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Rise to the occasion with these delectable Indian baked recipes. Create a scrummy splash with a spice-crusted monkfish in tomato sauce, or sweet potato rice with tandoori halibut, while for an easy midweek meal, Indian stuffed peppers pack a real punch. Having a party? Stuffed naan pockets with a spicy pizza dip, and baked samosas with a zingy tamarind chutney are hand-held heaven, and no list of baked Indian dishes is complete without a pulled pork Indian shepherd’s pie, or spicy sticky lamb chops with the exotic flavours of coriander, fennel, ginger, garlic and a dash or two of hot sauce. Our irresistibly delicious Indian baked recipes are sure to curry favour with all your guests!

All Recipes

Bitter Melon Stuffed with Spiced Tomatoes

Spice-crusted Monkfish in Tomato Sauce

Sweet potato rice with tandoori halibut

Indian Stuffed Peppers

Baked Tilapia With Coconut-Coriander Sauce

Parsnip Chips

Pulled Pork Indian Shepherd's Pie

Spiced city cake

Easy Oven-Baked Sticky Mango Chutney

Spicy sticky lamb chops

Lentil biscuits

Sweet Potato and Goat’s Cheese Samosas

Chicken kebabs

Baked Samosas with Tamarind Chutney

Stuffed Naan Pockets with Spicy Pizza Dip

Punjabi quesadillas

Indian Spiced Pizza

Spicy Spinach Lasagne

Badal jaam

Gingersnap mango-lassi cheesecake minis

Onion and Cumin Bread

Bengal tiger pizza

