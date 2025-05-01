Rise to the occasion with these delectable Indian baked recipes. Create a scrummy splash with a spice-crusted monkfish in tomato sauce, or sweet potato rice with tandoori halibut, while for an easy midweek meal, Indian stuffed peppers pack a real punch. Having a party? Stuffed naan pockets with a spicy pizza dip, and baked samosas with a zingy tamarind chutney are hand-held heaven, and no list of baked Indian dishes is complete without a pulled pork Indian shepherd’s pie, or spicy sticky lamb chops with the exotic flavours of coriander, fennel, ginger, garlic and a dash or two of hot sauce. Our irresistibly delicious Indian baked recipes are sure to curry favour with all your guests!

Read More