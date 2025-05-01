Oven Fresh: Indian Baked Recipes
22 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian baked recipe, we've got a great selection of baked dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Indian Baked Recipes
There are so many great Indian baked recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
How To Make A Karahi Chicken Curry In Just 15 Minutes | Madhur Jaffrey's Curry Nation
Madhur Jaffrey is in Yorkshire to meet the man behind the popular Mumtaz brand. She visits the Mumtaz Restaurant and prepares a Karahi chicken curry in just 15 minutes.
Baked Tilapia With Coconut-Coriander Sauce
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 25 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 4 people.Discover Now
Incredible Indian Baked Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Indian baked recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Rise to the occasion with these delectable Indian baked recipes. Create a scrummy splash with a spice-crusted monkfish in tomato sauce, or sweet potato rice with tandoori halibut, while for an easy midweek meal, Indian stuffed peppers pack a real punch. Having a party? Stuffed naan pockets with a spicy pizza dip, and baked samosas with a zingy tamarind chutney are hand-held heaven, and no list of baked Indian dishes is complete without a pulled pork Indian shepherd’s pie, or spicy sticky lamb chops with the exotic flavours of coriander, fennel, ginger, garlic and a dash or two of hot sauce. Our irresistibly delicious Indian baked recipes are sure to curry favour with all your guests!