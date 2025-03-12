These Indian barbecue ideas will transport you to the very heart of Indian cuisine! Spice up your grill game with the all-time classic BBQ tandoori chicken with onion bhajis, while if you're keen to impress your guests, how about a curry-crusted leg of lamb with a pomegranate raita, or East meets West salmon with mango masala salsa. No list of Indian barbecue dishes is complete without vegetable tandoori kebabs, Indian curry lamb skewers with mint-grilled nectarine chutney, or scrumptiously sweet grilled fruit with spiced chai syrup, perfect for parties. Bring the essence of Indian cuisine to your garden grill with our Indian barbecue recipes.

