Spice Up the Grill: Authentic Indian Barbecue Recipes

28 recipes
Featured Indian Barbecue Recipes

There are so many great Indian barbecue recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Grilled chicken curry with peanut dipping sauce

Tandoori Spiced Chicken Breast with Grilled Tomato Jam and Herbed Yoghurt Sauce

Vegetarian Tandoori Kebabs

Weekend Roti

Slow-Cooked Barbecued Indian Spiced Lamb With Coconut Beans | Tom Kerridge Barbecues

Tom Kerridge teaches us how to make an Indian inspired dish with marinated slow-cooked lamb shoulder and coconut beans with a refreshing side of cool yoghurt sauce.

tandoori chicken
Incredible Indian Barbecue Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian barbecue recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Indian barbecue ideas will transport you to the very heart of Indian cuisine! Spice up your grill game with the all-time classic BBQ tandoori chicken with onion bhajis, while if you're keen to impress your guests, how about a curry-crusted leg of lamb with a pomegranate raita, or East meets West salmon with mango masala salsa. No list of Indian barbecue dishes is complete without vegetable tandoori kebabs, Indian curry lamb skewers with mint-grilled nectarine chutney, or scrumptiously sweet grilled fruit with spiced chai syrup, perfect for parties. Bring the essence of Indian cuisine to your garden grill with our Indian barbecue recipes.

All Recipes

tandoori chicken

BBQ Tandoori Chicken with Onion Bhajis

Lamb tandoori hoagies

Sticky BBQ Back Ribs

steak skewers

Sirloin skewers with roasted potatoes

Seared prawns

Curry-Crusted Leg of Lamb with Pomegranate Raita

Vegetarian Burgers

Spicy sticky lamb chops

Spicy Chicken Burgers

Chicken kebabs

Vegetarian Tandoori Kebabs

Paneer Tikka with Cilantro Mint Chutney

Naan-chos

Indian Curry Lamb Skewers with Mint-Grilled Nectarine Chutney and Pita

Rib Eye Steak with Mango Pickle

Grilled Bananas with Spiced Chai Syrup

Spice Rubbed Lamb Pops

East meets West salmon with mango masala salsa

Weekend Roti

Grilled Coconut Lobster

Garlic and Coriander Naan

Spiced Indian Chicken

Salmon Tikka

Tandoori Spiced Chicken Breast with Grilled Tomato Jam and Herbed Yoghurt Sauce

