Spice Up the Grill: Authentic Indian Barbecue Recipes
28 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian barbecue recipe, we've got a great selection of BBQ dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Indian Barbecue Recipes
There are so many great Indian barbecue recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Slow-Cooked Barbecued Indian Spiced Lamb With Coconut Beans | Tom Kerridge Barbecues
Tom Kerridge teaches us how to make an Indian inspired dish with marinated slow-cooked lamb shoulder and coconut beans with a refreshing side of cool yoghurt sauce.
Incredible Indian Barbecue Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Indian barbecue recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Indian barbecue ideas will transport you to the very heart of Indian cuisine! Spice up your grill game with the all-time classic BBQ tandoori chicken with onion bhajis, while if you're keen to impress your guests, how about a curry-crusted leg of lamb with a pomegranate raita, or East meets West salmon with mango masala salsa. No list of Indian barbecue dishes is complete without vegetable tandoori kebabs, Indian curry lamb skewers with mint-grilled nectarine chutney, or scrumptiously sweet grilled fruit with spiced chai syrup, perfect for parties. Bring the essence of Indian cuisine to your garden grill with our Indian barbecue recipes.