Curry Up: Iconic Indian Curry Recipes

Indian Curry Recipes

Open the tan-door to a world of exotic flavours with this collection of famous Indian curry ideas.

We’ve got all the favourites, from a cool chicken korma, to a fiery chicken or lamb vindaloo, there’s something delicious for every palate. For seafood lovers, try sweet potato rice with tandoori halibut, or a traditional Goan fish curry. Looking to impress your guests? How about Michelin maestro Tom Kerridge’s butter chicken curry, a luscious lamb rogan josh, or a vegetarian spinach and paneer curry. No list of Indian curry dishes is complete without an authentic Rajasthani lamb curry, or the all-time classic chicken tikka masala.

What are you waiting for? Curry up and dive into our Indian curry recipes, an extravaganza of epic eats!

Featured Indian Curry Recipes

There are so many great Indian curry recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

achaari paneer

Achaari Paneer Stir Fry

Spinach and Paneer Curry

Goan Fish Curry

Chicken Curry

Chicken Tikka Masala

Easy Chickpea Curry with Rice

Chicken South Indian Style

Vindaloo for Chicken or Lamb

How To Make A Karahi Chicken Curry In Just 15 Minutes | Madhur Jaffrey's Curry Nation

Madhur Jaffrey is in Yorkshire to meet the man behind the popular Mumtaz brand. She visits the Mumtaz Restaurant and prepares a Karahi chicken curry in just 15 minutes.

lamb curry

Lamb Curry

Succulent lamb bathing in a cream of coconut milk and spices, this recipe for the Indian-inspired lamb curry is just what you need to warm up a wintry evening.

Incredible Indian Curry Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian curry recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Spice up your mealtimes with these Indian curry ideas. Paneer fishcakes with chutney, and tandoori meatballs with coriander raita, are sensational starters, and for mouthwatering mains, try a prawn and pea curry with dill rice, a traditional Goan beef curry with vinegar, or a hearty lamb and potato korma. Indian curry dishes don’t come much tastier than an authentic Punjabi rajma masala with kidney beans in a thick sauce, and a classic chana dhansak with chickpeas is a wonderful winter warmer. Indian-spiced chicken is quick and impressive, while for seriously scrummy shellfish, how about a buttered prawn curry with naan bread. Stir up something special with our irresistible Indian curry recipes.

Rajma Masala

Paneer Tikka with Cilantro Mint Chutney

Tom Kerridge's Butter Chicken Curry

Curry Chickpeas

Fish Curry

South o' the Border Prawn Masala

Buttered Prawn Curry and Naan

Lamb Rogan Josh

Chicken Tikka or Balti Masala

Chicken and Spinach Samosas

Chickpea and artichoke masala

Vegetable curry (with chicken, if you want)

Winter vegetable curry

Indian-Spiced Chicken

Chicken curry

Indian Curry Lamb Skewers with Mint-Grilled Nectarine Chutney and Pita

Lamb Curry

Paneer pakoras

'Night 'Night Curry: Roasted Lamb Curry with Garam Masala, Caraway and Apricots

Brandied curry chicken with grapes

Lamb Curry

Goan Beef Curry with Vinegar: Beef Vindaloo

Chana Dhansak

Lamb and Potato Korma

