Curry Up: Iconic Indian Curry Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian curry recipe, we've got a great selection of curry dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Indian Curry Recipes
Open the tan-door to a world of exotic flavours with this collection of famous Indian curry ideas.
We’ve got all the favourites, from a cool chicken korma, to a fiery chicken or lamb vindaloo, there’s something delicious for every palate. For seafood lovers, try sweet potato rice with tandoori halibut, or a traditional Goan fish curry. Looking to impress your guests? How about Michelin maestro Tom Kerridge’s butter chicken curry, a luscious lamb rogan josh, or a vegetarian spinach and paneer curry. No list of Indian curry dishes is complete without an authentic Rajasthani lamb curry, or the all-time classic chicken tikka masala.
What are you waiting for? Curry up and dive into our Indian curry recipes, an extravaganza of epic eats!
Featured Indian Curry Recipes
There are so many great Indian curry recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
How To Make A Karahi Chicken Curry In Just 15 Minutes | Madhur Jaffrey's Curry Nation
Madhur Jaffrey is in Yorkshire to meet the man behind the popular Mumtaz brand. She visits the Mumtaz Restaurant and prepares a Karahi chicken curry in just 15 minutes.
Lamb Curry
Succulent lamb bathing in a cream of coconut milk and spices, this recipe for the Indian-inspired lamb curry is just what you need to warm up a wintry evening.Discover Now