For dahl-icious Indian lentil ideas, we’ve got a great lineup of legumes! Dive into the comforting flavours of tarka dhal, a spiced lentil dish that’s a staple across India, or try dhal Makhani, a creamy North Indian classic. Indian lentil dishes don’t come much tastier than a butternut squash, coconut and lentil stew, and if you’re having a party, a lentil and split pea dip with roasted garlic naan will have your guests dipping in and out all night! A slow-cooked curried chicken with cauliflower is a great midweek meal, while for a sensational snack, medu vada - South Indian lentil doughnuts - are mouthwatering moreish. Our Indian lentil recipes are the ‘pulse’ of subcontinent scrumminess!

Read More