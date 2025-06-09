Lentil Love Stories: Comforting Indian Lentil Recipes
14 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian lentil recipe, we've got a great selection of lentil dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Indian Lentil Recipes
There are so many great Indian lentil recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Rachel Khoo Makes A Quick Lentil Dal With Homemade Flatbreads | Rachel Khoo's Simple Pleasures
Rachel Khoo is all about using everyday ingredients to make quick recipes. One of her favourites is lentil dal with homemade flatbreads.
Tarka Dhal
Experience the rich, comforting flavours of India with this easy-to-make Tarka Dhal recipe, combining tender lentils and aromatic spices for a hearty, wholesome meal perfect for any night of the week!Discover Now
Irresistible Indian Lentil Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Indian lentil recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For dahl-icious Indian lentil ideas, we’ve got a great lineup of legumes! Dive into the comforting flavours of tarka dhal, a spiced lentil dish that’s a staple across India, or try dhal Makhani, a creamy North Indian classic. Indian lentil dishes don’t come much tastier than a butternut squash, coconut and lentil stew, and if you’re having a party, a lentil and split pea dip with roasted garlic naan will have your guests dipping in and out all night! A slow-cooked curried chicken with cauliflower is a great midweek meal, while for a sensational snack, medu vada - South Indian lentil doughnuts - are mouthwatering moreish. Our Indian lentil recipes are the ‘pulse’ of subcontinent scrumminess!