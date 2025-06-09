Food Network

Lentil Love Stories: Comforting Indian Lentil Recipes

14 recipes
Featured Indian Lentil Recipes

There are so many great Indian lentil recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Mum's Everyday Red Lentils

Three-Lentil Daal

Medu vada (South Indian lentil doughnuts)

Lentil biscuits

Rachel Khoo Makes A Quick Lentil Dal With Homemade Flatbreads | Rachel Khoo's Simple Pleasures

Rachel Khoo is all about using everyday ingredients to make quick recipes. One of her favourites is lentil dal with homemade flatbreads.

Tarka Dhal

Experience the rich, comforting flavours of India with this easy-to-make Tarka Dhal recipe, combining tender lentils and aromatic spices for a hearty, wholesome meal perfect for any night of the week!

Irresistible Indian Lentil Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian lentil recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For dahl-icious Indian lentil ideas, we’ve got a great lineup of legumes! Dive into the comforting flavours of tarka dhal, a spiced lentil dish that’s a staple across India, or try dhal Makhani, a creamy North Indian classic. Indian lentil dishes don’t come much tastier than a butternut squash, coconut and lentil stew, and if you’re having a party, a lentil and split pea dip with roasted garlic naan will have your guests dipping in and out all night! A slow-cooked curried chicken with cauliflower is a great midweek meal, while for a sensational snack, medu vada - South Indian lentil doughnuts - are mouthwatering moreish. Our Indian lentil recipes are the ‘pulse’ of subcontinent scrumminess!

All Recipes

Daal Makhani

healthy roti

Healthy Roti

Lentil and split pea dip with roasted garlic naan

five jewlled dahl

Five Jewelled Dal

Mum's Everyday Red Lentils

Indian summer stew: butternut squash, coconut and lentil stew

Three-Lentil Daal

Tarka Dhal

Lentil biscuits

Easy Peasy Dhal with Rice

Easy Peasy Dhal with Rice

Medu vada (South Indian lentil doughnuts)

Slow-cooked Curried Chicken with Cauliflower

Dal soup

