Mexican Brunch Recipes to Brighten Your Morning

27 recipes
Featured Mexican Brunch Recipes

There are so many great Mexican brunch recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Molly Yeh Cooks Savoury Chorizo Burrito Bowls That OOZE With Flavour | Girl Meets Farm

Molly Yeh makes a nutritious chorizo burrito bowl perfect for brunch before showing us how to make milky horchata lattes.

Mexican Frittata

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 25 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 2 people.

Brilliant Mexican Brunch Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Mexican brunch recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Put a spicy twist on your weekends with these incredible Mexican brunch ideas. Wake up to a fiesta of fabulousness with a Mexican quinoa breakfast bowl, and if you’re looking for quick and easy, our 15-minute bean, egg and avocado tostadas, or baked eggs with salsa verde, are hard to beat. Huevos rancheros is one of the world’s most famous - and tastiest - Mexican brunch dishes, while if you want heat, try the tastebud-tingling Tabasco quesadillas with guacamole and mango salsa. Mexican poached eggs, and smoked bacon breakfast tortillas are classics, and chicken chilaquiles with a zingy tomatillo sauce is a delicious weekend wonder. Pack a proper flavour punch with our Mexican brunch recipes.

Insta Huevos Rancheros

Breakfast Burrito Kit

Butternut Squash Tamales

Cafe Mexicano (spiced "cafe de olla" coffee)

Breakfast Pizza Mexicali

chicken chilli and cheese quesadillas

Chicken, chilli and cheese quesadillas

Tabasco Quesadillas with Guacamole and Mango Salsa

Chicken apple sausage frittata

Mexican Frittata

Eggs benedicto (chipotle eggs benedict with blender mock hollandaise)

Mexican Poached Eggs

Chicken Chilaquiles with Tomatillo Sauce

Smoked Bacon Breakfast Tortillas

Smoked Salmon and Egg Wraps

Grilled Breakfast Tacos

Baked Eggs with Salsa Verde

Breakfast Burrito

Steak and Egg Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

chicken, bean, and avocado tostadas

15-Minute Bean, Egg and Avocado Tostadas

Mexican Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

