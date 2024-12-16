Put a spicy twist on your weekends with these incredible Mexican brunch ideas. Wake up to a fiesta of fabulousness with a Mexican quinoa breakfast bowl, and if you’re looking for quick and easy, our 15-minute bean, egg and avocado tostadas, or baked eggs with salsa verde, are hard to beat. Huevos rancheros is one of the world’s most famous - and tastiest - Mexican brunch dishes, while if you want heat, try the tastebud-tingling Tabasco quesadillas with guacamole and mango salsa. Mexican poached eggs, and smoked bacon breakfast tortillas are classics, and chicken chilaquiles with a zingy tomatillo sauce is a delicious weekend wonder. Pack a proper flavour punch with our Mexican brunch recipes.

