Heat up the Holidays: Mexican Christmas Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Mexican Christmas recipe, we've got a great selection of Christmas dishes from Mexico to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Mexican Christmas Recipes
There are so many great Mexican Christmas recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Butterflied Turkey with Yucatan Rub
A stunning spicy substitute to turkey's traditional treatment.Discover Now
Delicious Mexican Christmas Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Mexican Christmas recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Feliz navidad, and may we ‘present’ to you a selection of mouthwatering Mexican Christmas ideas! It’s not a festive party without baked Mexican cheese sticks, a pear and pistachio guacamole, or devilishly decadent chilli chocolate truffles. For scrummy starters, our Mexican Christmas dishes are hard to beat - try Christmassy, luxurious chicken liver toasts, a silky-smooth butternut squash soup with chipotle cream, or roasted corn quesadillas. Showstopping Central American centrepieces include a pork shoulder pernil with coriander citrus adobo, a butterflied turkey with Yucatan rub, and chilli-rubbed chicken with a fresh tomato salsa. Our Mexican Christmas recipes are a cornucopia of culinary crackers!