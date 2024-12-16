Food Network

Heat up the Holidays: Mexican Christmas Recipes

50 recipes
Featured Mexican Christmas Recipes

There are so many great Mexican Christmas recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Chilli Chocolate Truffles

Tabasco® Chipotle Smokin' Beef Tacos

Simple Perfect Enchiladas

Chicken and Black Bean Tostadas

Graham Cracker and Mexican Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich

Refried Beans

Grilled Chicken and Fruit Tacos

Halibut Fish Tacos with Coriander Savoy Slaw

Butterflied Turkey with Yucatan Rub

A stunning spicy substitute to turkey's traditional treatment.

Delicious Mexican Christmas Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Mexican Christmas recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Feliz navidad, and may we ‘present’ to you a selection of mouthwatering Mexican Christmas ideas! It’s not a festive party without baked Mexican cheese sticks, a pear and pistachio guacamole, or devilishly decadent chilli chocolate truffles. For scrummy starters, our Mexican Christmas dishes are hard to beat - try Christmassy, luxurious chicken liver toasts, a silky-smooth butternut squash soup with chipotle cream, or roasted corn quesadillas. Showstopping Central American centrepieces include a pork shoulder pernil with coriander citrus adobo, a butterflied turkey with Yucatan rub, and chilli-rubbed chicken with a fresh tomato salsa. Our Mexican Christmas recipes are a cornucopia of culinary crackers!

Starters
Main Course
Dessert

Baked Mexican Cheese Sticks

Pork shoulder pernil with coriander-citrus adobo

a dish of chilaquilos drizzled in a tomatillo sauce and topped with an egg.

Eggs Chilaquiles with Roasted Tomatillo sauce

corn quesadilla

Roasted corn quesadillas

Mexican pot roast tacos

Salsa roja

Poblano stuffed with chorizo, prawns and rice

Hot-smoked salmon and chipotle crema

Chilli-rubbed chicken with fresh tomato salsa

Ginger margarita

Mexicocoa

Christmassy, Luxurious Chicken Liver Toasts

Caramelised Scallop, Avocado and Orange Salad with Spices

Tabasco Quesadillas with Guacamole and Mango Salsa

Mexican Beans

Butterflied Turkey with Yucatan Rub

Chicken apple sausage frittata

Spicy Black Beans and Yellow Rice

Mexican Frittata

Butternut squash soup with chipotle cream

Grilled Chipotle Pork Tacos with Red Slaw

Chilli Cheese Casserole

Fresh Corn and Tomato Salad

Chicken Tamale Pie

