Whether you're looking for simple Mexican Christmas recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.

Feliz navidad, and may we ‘present’ to you a selection of mouthwatering Mexican Christmas ideas! It’s not a festive party without baked Mexican cheese sticks, a pear and pistachio guacamole, or devilishly decadent chilli chocolate truffles. For scrummy starters, our Mexican Christmas dishes are hard to beat - try Christmassy, luxurious chicken liver toasts, a silky-smooth butternut squash soup with chipotle cream, or roasted corn quesadillas. Showstopping Central American centrepieces include a pork shoulder pernil with coriander citrus adobo, a butterflied turkey with Yucatan rub, and chilli-rubbed chicken with a fresh tomato salsa. Our Mexican Christmas recipes are a cornucopia of culinary crackers!