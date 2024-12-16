Food Network

Must-Try Mexican Corn Recipes

50 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Featured Mexican Corn Recipes

There are so many great Mexican corn recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Mexican chopped salad with toasted cumin vinaigrette

Grilled Breakfast Tacos

Tortilla Soup

Mexican Brown Rice Salad

Southwest quesadilla with coriander-lime sour cream

Crispy Mexican Bean, Rice and Sweetcorn Bake

Skillet cornbread pudding with ham and pepper jack

quesadillas

Adobo Quesadilla Burger with Grilled Corn Salsa

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Guy Fieri Makes Unique Indigenous Braised Rabbit With Corn Tostada | Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives

Guy Fieri is helped by the owners of the American Indian restaurant Tocabe to make their unique and flavourful dish, braised rabbit with Indian corn tostada.

A fallback image for Food Network UK
A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK

Mexican Grilled Corn

Stick some sweetcorn on the barbeque and ramp up the flavour with Mexican sauce!

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Delicious Mexican Corn Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Mexican corn recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For a cornucopia of culinary classics, check out our Mexican corn ideas. We’ve got a fiesta of family favourites, including a crispy Mexican bean, rice and sweetcorn bake, chilli-rubbed chicken with fresh tomato salsa, and adobo quesadilla burgers with a grilled corn salsa. All-time classic Mexican corn dishes are also in la casa, such as avocado and corn tostaditas, blue corn salmon tacos with orange-habanero hot sauce, and grilled veggie burritos. For a sweet and savoury sensation, try a stunning prawn and chocolate tortilla soup, while scrummy salads include Mexican macaroni and poblano potato. So if you’re seeking mouthwatering Mexican corn recipes, you’re in the right place!

All Recipes

Starters
Main Course
Side Dish

Jalapeno buttered corn

corn quesadilla

Roasted corn quesadillas

Fresh Fried Corn Crisps with Tomatillo Salsa

Corn with Pasilla Butter

Mexican Street Corn

corn, salsa, and avocado tostadita

Avocado and Corn Tostaditas

Fresh Corn and Tomato Salad

Grilled Corn Skewers with Chipotle-Coriander Butter

Cheesy Corn Poppers

Mexican Grilled Corn

Hot Corn Dip

Charred Chilli Corn

Grilled Veggie Burritos

Mexican Macaroni Salad

San Diego-style blue corn salmon tacos with orange-habanero hot sauce

Creamy poblano pepper strips (rajas)

Prawn and chocolate tortilla soup

poblano potato salad

Poblano Potato Salad

Chilli con Carne

Tacos Picadillo

Tyler's 1000 layer quesadillas

Chilli-rubbed chicken with fresh tomato salsa

Huevos Rancheros

quesadillas

Adobo Quesadilla Burger with Grilled Corn Salsa

A fallback image for Food Network UK