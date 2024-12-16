Must-Try Mexican Corn Recipes
50 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic Mexican corn recipe, we've got a great selection of corn dishes from Mexico to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Mexican Corn Recipes
There are so many great Mexican corn recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Guy Fieri Makes Unique Indigenous Braised Rabbit With Corn Tostada | Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives
Guy Fieri is helped by the owners of the American Indian restaurant Tocabe to make their unique and flavourful dish, braised rabbit with Indian corn tostada.
Mexican Grilled Corn
Stick some sweetcorn on the barbeque and ramp up the flavour with Mexican sauce!Discover Now
Delicious Mexican Corn Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Mexican corn recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For a cornucopia of culinary classics, check out our Mexican corn ideas. We’ve got a fiesta of family favourites, including a crispy Mexican bean, rice and sweetcorn bake, chilli-rubbed chicken with fresh tomato salsa, and adobo quesadilla burgers with a grilled corn salsa. All-time classic Mexican corn dishes are also in la casa, such as avocado and corn tostaditas, blue corn salmon tacos with orange-habanero hot sauce, and grilled veggie burritos. For a sweet and savoury sensation, try a stunning prawn and chocolate tortilla soup, while scrummy salads include Mexican macaroni and poblano potato. So if you’re seeking mouthwatering Mexican corn recipes, you’re in the right place!