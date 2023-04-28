Food Network

Mouthwatering Vegan Breakfast Recipes

It’s a cliché but arguably true. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and these vegan breakfast recipes will keep you full till lunch. Take a look at the options within our vegan breakfast ideas collection and pick one - they’re healthy, tasty and the perfect way to start the day. 

We’ve got some classics including vegan pancakes with a sweet and sticky blueberry syrup, French toast, as well as a green goddess power boost smoothie for an energising lift if you're on the go. For a whole heap of goodness, try the acai breakfast bowl and coconut chia pudding bowl.

So rise and shine, it’s time to treat yourself to a delicious and nutritious vegan breakfast! 

Featured Vegan Breakfast Recipes

There are so many great vegan breakfast recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Perfect Banana and Pecan Porridge Oats

Acai Breakfast Bowl

vegan french toast

Vegan French Toast

vegan panckaes

Vegan Pancakes

Layered Dragon Fruit Bowl

Layers of crunchy buckwheat and frozen dragon fruit fill this healthy bowl.

Acai Breakfast Bowl

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 5 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 1 person.

Delicious Vegan Breakfast Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple but mouthwatering vegan breakfast recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
A vegan breakfast used to be a banana running out the door, but not any more! We’ve got so many great vegan breakfast ideas, you'll be spoiled for choice. It doesn’t matter if you’re living a plant-based life or not, vegan breakfast recipes are for everyone to enjoy. If you’ve never made your own bread, the classic Irish Ballymaloe brown bread recipe is a great place to start, while if you’re in a rush but want a healthy and filling vegan breakfast, you can pre-prepare banana and pecan porridge oats. Smoothies are always a hit, especially our sweet potato, pear and cinnamon juice, as well as the yummy raspberry, pineapple and mango ombré smoothie. So what are you waiting for? It’s vegan breakfast time.

coconut
Drinks

Coconut-Chia Pudding-in-a-Jar

Minted fruit salad

Blueberry Syrup for Pancakes

Perfect Banana and Pecan Porridge Oats

Green Goddess Power Boost Smoothie

Tropical Raspberry Ombré Smoothie

Sweet Potato-Pear-Cinnamon Juice

Coconut-Chia Pudding Breakfast Bowl

Rose and Cardamom Chia Pudding

Red Berry and Beet Smoothie

mean green smoothie

Mean Green Smoothie

Green Tea, Almond Smoothie

Berry Cashew Smoothie Bowl

Hash Brown Makeover

apple and avocado smoothie

Apple and Avocado smoothie

Buff Smoothie

Vegan Tofu and Spinach Scramble

Ballymaloe brown yeast bread

