Mouthwatering Vegan Breakfast Recipes

It’s a cliché but arguably true. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and these vegan breakfast recipes will keep you full till lunch. Take a look at the options within our vegan breakfast ideas collection and pick one - they’re healthy, tasty and the perfect way to start the day.

We’ve got some classics including vegan pancakes with a sweet and sticky blueberry syrup, French toast, as well as a green goddess power boost smoothie for an energising lift if you're on the go. For a whole heap of goodness, try the acai breakfast bowl and coconut chia pudding bowl.

So rise and shine, it’s time to treat yourself to a delicious and nutritious vegan breakfast!