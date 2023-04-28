Mouthwatering Vegan Breakfast Recipes
If you're looking for a classic vegan breakfast, we've got a great selection of mouth-watering dishes to start the day in style.
It’s a cliché but arguably true. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and these vegan breakfast recipes will keep you full till lunch. Take a look at the options within our vegan breakfast ideas collection and pick one - they’re healthy, tasty and the perfect way to start the day.
We’ve got some classics including vegan pancakes with a sweet and sticky blueberry syrup, French toast, as well as a green goddess power boost smoothie for an energising lift if you're on the go. For a whole heap of goodness, try the acai breakfast bowl and coconut chia pudding bowl.
So rise and shine, it’s time to treat yourself to a delicious and nutritious vegan breakfast!
Featured Vegan Breakfast Recipes
There are so many great vegan breakfast recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Layered Dragon Fruit Bowl
Layers of crunchy buckwheat and frozen dragon fruit fill this healthy bowl.
Acai Breakfast Bowl
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 5 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 1 person.Discover Now