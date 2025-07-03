Paella'va Party: Spanish Dinner Party Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Spanish dinner party recipe, we've got a great selection of dinner party menu ideas from Spain to ensure you dine in style.
There are so many great Spanish dinner party recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Tom Kerridge Makes A Humongous Spanish Chorizo Pork Burger | Tom Kerridge Barbecues
Tom gets experimental, with a recipe for a chorizo pork burger tower.
The Ultimate Paella
Cono Sur wine pairing: Cut through the spice of chorizo in this Paella with a classic Viognier.Discover Now
Whether you're looking for simple Spanish dinner party recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Whether it’s a laid-back gathering or you’re pulling out all the stops, these Spanish dinner party ideas are a taste of Iberian sunshine. Kick things off with crunchy serrano ham and manchego croquettas, or a classic gazpacho, and for the main event, we’ve got perfect paella, including a seafood extravaganza, or a chicken and chorizo rice pot with a smoky paprika punch. Spanish dinner party dishes don't come much better than braised rabbit with tomatoes, chorizo and almonds, or Spanish chicken cutlets and olive rice with artichokes and piquillo peppers, while a stunning crema Catalana is a great way to end your Spanish soiree. Our Spanish dinner party recipes bring some flamenco flair to your table.