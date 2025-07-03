Food Network

Paella'va Party: Spanish Dinner Party Recipes

69 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Featured Spanish Dinner Party Recipes

There are so many great Spanish dinner party recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Fried Chicken Empanadas with Chilli Con Queso Dip

Spanish Baked Butter Beans

Hand-Pounded Gazpacho

Ben Tish's Duck and Fig Pinchos

Escabeche

Sangria

Crema Catalana

Fried Olives

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Tom Kerridge Makes A Humongous Spanish Chorizo Pork Burger | Tom Kerridge Barbecues

Tom gets experimental, with a recipe for a chorizo pork burger tower.

A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK

The Ultimate Paella

Cono Sur wine pairing: Cut through the spice of chorizo in this Paella with a classic Viognier.

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Delicious Spanish Dinner Party Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish dinner party recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Whether it’s a laid-back gathering or you’re pulling out all the stops, these Spanish dinner party ideas are a taste of Iberian sunshine. Kick things off with crunchy serrano ham and manchego croquettas, or a classic gazpacho, and for the main event, we’ve got perfect paella, including a seafood extravaganza, or a chicken and chorizo rice pot with a smoky paprika punch. Spanish dinner party dishes don't come much better than braised rabbit with tomatoes, chorizo and almonds, or Spanish chicken cutlets and olive rice with artichokes and piquillo peppers, while a stunning crema Catalana is a great way to end your Spanish soiree. Our Spanish dinner party recipes bring some flamenco flair to your table.

All Recipes

All
Canapes
Starters
Main Course
Dessert
Drinks
Cocktails

Grilled Tomato and Soppressata Bread

Pan Roasted Duck with Picota® Cherry Sauce

Spanish Chicken and Chorizo Paella

Braised Rabbit with Tomatoes, Chorizo and Almonds

Serrano Ham and Manchego Croquettas

Chicken and Chorizo Romesco with Spanish Potatoes and Kale

Rose sangria spritzer

duck stuffed with apples

Duck Stuffed With Apples

Wicked chica punch

Granadian Cod and Orange Salad with Olives

romesco sauce

Romesco Sauce

Dark Chocolate Truffles

Spanish-style Wet Rice

Bull's Tail Stew

Texas blackberry and strawberry empanadas

David Rios's Aroma

Wild Alaskan salmon with lamb sausage, Manila clams, sugar snap peas, fingerling potatoes and salsa verde

Easy Lobster Paella

Escalivada (Roasted Red Pepper and Aubergine)

Salsa Alioli (Garlic Mayonnaise)

Sailor's Clams

Zingertini

Warm shaved fennel with pink grapefruit

Spanish Chicken Cutlets and Olive Rice with Artichokes and Piquillo Peppers

A fallback image for Food Network UK