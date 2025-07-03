Whether it’s a laid-back gathering or you’re pulling out all the stops, these Spanish dinner party ideas are a taste of Iberian sunshine. Kick things off with crunchy serrano ham and manchego croquettas, or a classic gazpacho, and for the main event, we’ve got perfect paella, including a seafood extravaganza, or a chicken and chorizo rice pot with a smoky paprika punch. Spanish dinner party dishes don't come much better than braised rabbit with tomatoes, chorizo and almonds, or Spanish chicken cutlets and olive rice with artichokes and piquillo peppers, while a stunning crema Catalana is a great way to end your Spanish soiree. Our Spanish dinner party recipes bring some flamenco flair to your table.

