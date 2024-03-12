Spring Recipes Using Spinach

Rich in iron, vitamin C and E, potassium, and magnesium, recipes using spinach are the go-to's when undertaking a clean, nutrient-rich diet. However, unlike Popeye, many of us have not yet acquired a taste for the uncooked, unflavoured kind. This is why we have compiled a collection of recipes using spinach as a key ingredient, whilst also being a sheer delight for your tastebuds. What's more, this leafy green thrives from March to June, so whether you're on the hunt for creamed spinach recipes to accompany your rack of lamb, spinach puff pastry pockets for a delightful Easter lunch, or some light spinach salad recipes to keep you going until dinner- spring is the best time to find them.