Spring Recipes Using Spinach

241 recipes
Rich in iron, vitamin C and E, potassium, and magnesium, recipes using spinach are the go-to's when undertaking a clean, nutrient-rich diet. However, unlike Popeye, many of us have not yet acquired a taste for the uncooked, unflavoured kind. This is why we have compiled a collection of recipes using spinach as a key ingredient, whilst also being a sheer delight for your tastebuds. What's more, this leafy green thrives from March to June, so whether you're on the hunt for creamed spinach recipes to accompany your rack of lamb, spinach puff pastry pockets for a delightful Easter lunch, or some light spinach salad recipes to keep you going until dinner- spring is the best time to find them.

Creamed Spinach Recipes

Creamed spinach recipes- the perfect side dish for a rack of lamb, all whilst disguising your children's greens.

Spinach Pancakes And Corned Beef Hash

This pancake recipe using spinach, flour, and cheddar as its key ingredients, is then topped with corned beef and fried eggs to result in a mouth-watering breakfast of champions.

Spinachy, Springtime Specials

Chicken Saltimbocca

Spinach and Onion Pakoras with Pear and Mint Chutney

Wild Alaskan Pollock, Spinach and Gnocchi Gratin

Cheese and spinach puff pastries

Cheese and Spinach Puff Pastry Pockets

Spinach and Cannellini Bean Dip

Mini Spinach and Mushroom Quiches

Spinach and Ricotta Gnocchi

Spinach and Bacon Quiche

Spinach Salad Recipes

These spinach salad recipes are light, delicious, and made with fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Beets and Brussels Sprouts Salad-in-a-Jar

Spinach Salad with Goat Cheese and Walnuts

Perfect Spinach Salad

Spinach Artichoke Pasta Salad

Strawberry Salad

All Recipes

Green Smoothie

mean green smoothie

Mean Green Smoothie

Tom Kerridge's Radicchio and Spinach Salad

Mediterranean Sweet Potatoes with Beanz, Spinach and Feta

90 Minute Beef Fillet, Braised Oxtail, Baked Potato and Baby Spinach

Big-Batch Healthy Beef, Mushroom and Spinach Calzones

Boerie Meatballs and Potato Dumplings

Parma Ham, Parmesan, Spinach and Basil Savoury Muffins with Creamy Goat's Cheese

Omelette Stack Cake

Eggs Royale Tarts

Spinach and Goat's Cheese Eggy Bread Muffins

Easy Eggs Benedict Sandwich

Tortellini Skewers

Sesame Chicken with Soba Noodles and Spinach

Beets and Brussels Sprouts Salad-in-a-Jar

Beetroot salad with goat cheese

everything bagel creamed spinach

Everything Bagel "Creamed" Spinach

Creamed spinach stuffed tomatoes

Sicilian harvest salad

fussili pasta with spicy pesto on a plate

Fusilli with Spicy Pesto

bibimbap

Bibimbap

Prosciutto and goats cheese bruschetta with black lentils

spinach calzone

Spinach and Ricotta Calzone

healthy roti

Healthy Roti

