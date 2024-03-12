Spring Recipes Using Spinach
A veg that thrives from March to June, spring is a great time to try new recipes using spinach. And you're in luck! These delicious recipes use spinach as the star of the show.
Rich in iron, vitamin C and E, potassium, and magnesium, recipes using spinach are the go-to's when undertaking a clean, nutrient-rich diet. However, unlike Popeye, many of us have not yet acquired a taste for the uncooked, unflavoured kind. This is why we have compiled a collection of recipes using spinach as a key ingredient, whilst also being a sheer delight for your tastebuds. What's more, this leafy green thrives from March to June, so whether you're on the hunt for creamed spinach recipes to accompany your rack of lamb, spinach puff pastry pockets for a delightful Easter lunch, or some light spinach salad recipes to keep you going until dinner- spring is the best time to find them.
Creamed Spinach Recipes
Creamed spinach recipes- the perfect side dish for a rack of lamb, all whilst disguising your children's greens.
Spinach Pancakes And Corned Beef Hash
This pancake recipe using spinach, flour, and cheddar as its key ingredients, is then topped with corned beef and fried eggs to result in a mouth-watering breakfast of champions.
Spinachy, Springtime Specials
Spinach Salad Recipes
These spinach salad recipes are light, delicious, and made with fresh, seasonal ingredients.