If you’re looking for a meaty treat, check out these Thai steak ideas! Grilled ribbons of Thai-style steak marinated in red curry paste with a spicy peanut sauce is sensational, and for something simple, speedy and seriously scrummy, the sweet, savoury and sour flavours of a grilled steak and papaya salad, or a classic grilled Thai beef salad with garlic, ginger and soy, are light lunches to savour. No list of Thai steak dishes is complete without the iconic red curry beef stir fry, and if you’re taking your dinner party to the next level, beef with coconut will definitely do the trick! Get ready to raise the ‘steaks’ in your kitchen with our incredible Thai steak recipes.

