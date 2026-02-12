Food Network

Clean, Bright Flavours: Thai Steak Recipes

9 recipes
There are so many great Thai steak recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Marinated Beef Stir Fry with Noodles

Beef with Coconut

Red Curry Beef Stir-fry

Grilled Steak and Papaya Salad

How To Make Sizzling Black Pepper Beef & Egg Fried Rice | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok Wan shows how to make the perfect dinner pairing: delicious sizzling black pepper beef and egg fried rice!

Grilled Ribbons of Thai-Style Steak

These grilled ribbons of Thai-style steak are a flavour fiesta - juicy, smoky, and bursting with spice, and they're perfect with a fiery peanut sauce.

Whether you're looking for simple Thai steak recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
If you’re looking for a meaty treat, check out these Thai steak ideas! Grilled ribbons of Thai-style steak marinated in red curry paste with a spicy peanut sauce is sensational, and for something simple, speedy and seriously scrummy, the sweet, savoury and sour flavours of a grilled steak and papaya salad, or a classic grilled Thai beef salad with garlic, ginger and soy, are light lunches to savour. No list of Thai steak dishes is complete without the iconic red curry beef stir fry, and if you’re taking your dinner party to the next level, beef with coconut will definitely do the trick! Get ready to raise the ‘steaks’ in your kitchen with our incredible Thai steak recipes.

