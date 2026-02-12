Clean, Bright Flavours: Thai Steak Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Thai steak recipe, we've got a great selection of steak dishes from Thailand to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Thai Steak Recipes
There are so many great Thai steak recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
How To Make Sizzling Black Pepper Beef & Egg Fried Rice | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok Wan shows how to make the perfect dinner pairing: delicious sizzling black pepper beef and egg fried rice!
Grilled Ribbons of Thai-Style Steak
These grilled ribbons of Thai-style steak are a flavour fiesta - juicy, smoky, and bursting with spice, and they're perfect with a fiery peanut sauce.Discover Now
Delicious Thai Steak Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Thai steak recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
If you’re looking for a meaty treat, check out these Thai steak ideas! Grilled ribbons of Thai-style steak marinated in red curry paste with a spicy peanut sauce is sensational, and for something simple, speedy and seriously scrummy, the sweet, savoury and sour flavours of a grilled steak and papaya salad, or a classic grilled Thai beef salad with garlic, ginger and soy, are light lunches to savour. No list of Thai steak dishes is complete without the iconic red curry beef stir fry, and if you’re taking your dinner party to the next level, beef with coconut will definitely do the trick! Get ready to raise the ‘steaks’ in your kitchen with our incredible Thai steak recipes.