Air Fryer Veggie Chip Medley

Sweet, earthy beets and crispy, salty potatoes come together in this easy air-fryer chip medley that's inspired by the favourite shop-bought variety. It will take a couple batches to complete, but the final result is a super satisfying snack you can enjoy any time of the day.

Special equipment: a mandoline and a 3.3L air fryer

  1. Thinly slice both potatoes on a mandoline, about 1/16 inch thick. Transfer to a medium bowl and run under cold water until almost all the white starch comes off and the water runs clear. Dry well between a few paper towels. Dry the bowl as well.
  2. Return the dry potatoes back to the bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon of the oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper until evenly coated. 
  3. Preheat a 3.3-litre air fryer to 160 degrees C. Shingle the potatoes in the bottom of the basket; it's okay if there are two layers. Cook until the potatoes are golden around the edges and crisp, tossing every 5 minutes with tongs so they're evenly cooked, 20 to 25 minutes. If you notice a few slices are finished cooking and completely crisp before others, remove to a bowl and continue air frying the remaining pieces. 
  4. Meanwhile, thinly slice both beets on the mandoline, about 1/16 inch thick. Transfer to another medium bowl and toss with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper until evenly coated. 
  5. Return the air fryer to 160 degrees C. Shingle the beets in the bottom of the basket; it's okay if there are two layers. Cook until the beets are darkened around the edges and crisp, tossing every 5 minutes so they're evenly cooked, about 30 minutes. If you notice a few slices are finished cooking and completely crisp before others, remove to a bowl and continue air frying the remaining pieces. 
  6. Combine the beet chips and potato chips in a large bowl, season with a pinch of salt and toss to combine. Serve immediately or let cool and store in an airtight container for up to 2 days. 
