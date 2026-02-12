Air Fryer Veggie Chip Medley
4.00
(1)
Ingredients
Method
Special equipment: a mandoline and a 3.3L air fryer
- Thinly slice both potatoes on a mandoline, about 1/16 inch thick. Transfer to a medium bowl and run under cold water until almost all the white starch comes off and the water runs clear. Dry well between a few paper towels. Dry the bowl as well.
- Return the dry potatoes back to the bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon of the oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper until evenly coated.
- Preheat a 3.3-litre air fryer to 160 degrees C. Shingle the potatoes in the bottom of the basket; it's okay if there are two layers. Cook until the potatoes are golden around the edges and crisp, tossing every 5 minutes with tongs so they're evenly cooked, 20 to 25 minutes. If you notice a few slices are finished cooking and completely crisp before others, remove to a bowl and continue air frying the remaining pieces.
- Meanwhile, thinly slice both beets on the mandoline, about 1/16 inch thick. Transfer to another medium bowl and toss with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper until evenly coated.
- Return the air fryer to 160 degrees C. Shingle the beets in the bottom of the basket; it's okay if there are two layers. Cook until the beets are darkened around the edges and crisp, tossing every 5 minutes so they're evenly cooked, about 30 minutes. If you notice a few slices are finished cooking and completely crisp before others, remove to a bowl and continue air frying the remaining pieces.
- Combine the beet chips and potato chips in a large bowl, season with a pinch of salt and toss to combine. Serve immediately or let cool and store in an airtight container for up to 2 days.
Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
()