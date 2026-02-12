Food Network
Overview
Ingredients
Method

Air Fryer Chocolate Chip Cookies

4.00
(1)
Rate

Bake right on your countertop! Your air fryer can make more than just French fries. These chocolate chip cookies are small, sweet and cakey. Make the dough, roll into balls and freeze—then thaw and air-fry a few as needed for easy after-dinner treats.

Ingredients

Method

  1. Set air fryer to 160 C. Cut out a piece of parchment that just covers the bottom of the air fryer insert.
  2. Whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl.  
  3. Beat together both of the sugars and the butter in another bowl with an electric hand mixer on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Scrap down the bowl with a rubber spatula. Beat in the egg and then the vanilla. Reduce mixer speed to low, add the flour mixture and beat until just combined. Stir in the chocolate chips with a wooden spoon.  
  4. Scoop out slightly heaping tablespoonfuls of dough and roll into balls. Working in batches (about 6 at a time), arrange them at least 1 inch apart on the parchment-lined insert. Air-fry until golden brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Let cool in the insert for a couple minutes and then transfer with a spatula to a wire rack and cool completely. Cook the remaining dough balls in batches.  

Cook’s Note

When measuring flour, we spoon it into a dry measuring cup and level off the excess. (Scooping directly from the bag compacts the flour, resulting in dry baked goods.)


Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
()

Related Recipes

Air Fryer Elvis S’mores

Air Fryer Veggie Chip Medley

Thai Prawn Stir-Fry with Tomatoes and Basil

Thai Roast Chicken (Nong Gai Op)

Vegetarian Pad Thai

Air Fryer Thai Curry Party Wings

Spicy Thai Red Curry Chicken Casserole

Thai Green Curry with Chicken and Sweet Potato

Watch Now on discovery+