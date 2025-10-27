Coquito
Coquito may translate to little coconut, but this boozy drink is big on coconut flavour. Traditionally served around Christmas, this holiday drink originated in Puerto Rico and is made with rum, coconut milk, sweetened condensed milk and spices. It's delicious served very cold, with a dusting of fresh nutmeg on top.
Ingredients
Method
- Put the cream of coconut, condensed milk, evaporated milk, coconut milk beverage, rum, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg in a blender and blend until smooth, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a pitcher, cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate until very cold, about 1 hour.
- Give the coquito a good stir (the mixture may separate slightly as it sits). Pour into individual mugs or glasses, top with more nutmeg and serve with a cinnamon stick.
