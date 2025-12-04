Prosciutto Persimmons
4.00
()
Effortlessly easy, but always a pleaser. These tasty bites work wonders for parties, festivities, or even just a snack!
Ingredients
Method
- Trim the stem end of the persimmons, then slice each into 8 wedges. Season with salt and pepper.
- Lay out a piece of prosciutto. Top with a persimmon wedge, basil leaf and piece of provolone; roll up. Repeat with the remaining ingredients. Arrange on a platter; drizzle with olive oil and vinegar and season with pepper.
Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
()