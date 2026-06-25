Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium pot. Add the chicken, garlic powder, oregano and some salt and pepper, and brown for about 10 minutes. Add the corn, carrots, plantains and sweet potatoes to the pot and cook for 10 minutes. Add the chicken broth and culantro base, and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Add the coriander, spring onions and cassave, and simmer for another 10 minutes. Serve with a side of coconut rice.

This recipe was provided by a chef, restaurant or culinary professional. It has not been tested for home use.







