Sancocho
4.00
(1)
Tender chicken, root vegetables and fresh herbs in a comforting, tasty broth... this is Panama's national dish for a reason.
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Ingredients
Method
- Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium pot. Add the chicken, garlic powder, oregano and some salt and pepper, and brown for about 10 minutes.
- Add the corn, carrots, plantains and sweet potatoes to the pot and cook for 10 minutes.
- Add the chicken broth and culantro base, and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 45 minutes.
- Add the coriander, spring onions and cassave, and simmer for another 10 minutes.
- Serve with a side of coconut rice.
This recipe was provided by a chef, restaurant or culinary professional. It has not been tested for home use.
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