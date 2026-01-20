2-Ingredient Bagels
These shortcut bagels call for just two ingredients and take less than an hour to come together—no yeast or rising time required thanks to the use of self-raising flour. And unlike in traditional recipes, you don't need to par-boil the bagels before baking. You may want to brush the top of the bagels with egg wash and sprinkle with your favourite toppings, though they will taste great without this extra step.
Special equipment: a heavy-duty stand mixer with a dough-hook attachment
- Preheat the oven to 205 degrees C. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment.
- Stir the flour and yoghurt together in the bowl of a heavy-duty stand mixer using a spoon until the dough just becomes crumbly. Use your hands to mix the dough to form a smooth ball; the dough will feel slightly sticky. Attach the bowl to the mixer and beat with the dough hook on medium speed until the dough pulls away from the sides of bowl and forms a smooth ball, about 5 minutes (be sure not to overmix as the dough will become sticky again).
- Divide the dough into 6 balls. Roll each ball into a 3/4-inch-thick rope, then pinch the ends together to form a circle. Place on the prepared baking sheets. If using, brush the top of each bagel with egg wash and sprinkle on the desired topping.
- Bake until the bagels are golden brown on the outside, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool about 15 minutes before serving.
