The most amazing egg recipes in India are found in the Parsi community, but papeta par eda (eggs over potatoes) is Nidhi Jalan's favourite. You can have it for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a snack. Sometimes it’s even prepared with crips instead of sliced potatoes! If you have any leftover cooked potatoes, you can reheat them in a small skillet and poach a fresh egg on top. Sprinkle with some more chopped coriander and you have a delicious dish in minutes.