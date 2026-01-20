Papeta par Eda
The most amazing egg recipes in India are found in the Parsi community, but papeta par eda (eggs over potatoes) is Nidhi Jalan's favourite. You can have it for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a snack. Sometimes it’s even prepared with crips instead of sliced potatoes! If you have any leftover cooked potatoes, you can reheat them in a small skillet and poach a fresh egg on top. Sprinkle with some more chopped coriander and you have a delicious dish in minutes.
Ingredients
Method
Special equipment: a heavy skillet with a lid
- Heat the oil in a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the ginger, chiles and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the raw smell goes away, about 3 minutes.
- Add the butter, potatoes and 2 teaspoons salt and gently stir to combine. Lower the heat to medium and cook, occasionally gently turning over the potato and onion mixture from the bottom, until the potatoes are just cooked, but still firm, about 10 minutes. Some of the potatoes should have nice crispy edges and some of the onions should be caramelised.
- Add most of the coriander (reserving some for garnish) and gently stir in. Adjust the salt to taste. Gently flatten out the mixture and make 6 evenly spaced nests in it using the back of a spoon. Crack an egg into each nest.
- Pour 2 tablespoons of water around the edge of the skillet. Cover the skillet, lower the heat to medium-low and cook until the egg whites are set and the yolks are still slightly wobbly, 8 to 10 minutes. (Open the lid and peek every few minutes to make sure the eggs are not getting overcooked.)
- Sprinkle with some salt and pepper and garnish with the remaining coriander.
