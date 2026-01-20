Roasted Cauliflower Steaks with Raisin Relish
4.00
(1)
The relish is a bold, savoury-sweet combo that works well with mild cauliflower.
Ingredients
Method
- Preheat the oven to 205 degrees C. Combine the peppers, raisins, parsley, cider vinegar, capers and 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a bowl.
- Trim the base of the core from the cauliflower, and then cut the head into 1-inch-thick slices. Cut any florets that fall off into 1-inch pieces. Sprinkle 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper over both sides of each cauliflower slice. Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the cauliflower steaks and florets and cook, turning the steaks once, until browned on both sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven.
- Roast until a knife easily pierces through the steaks, 15 to 20 minutes. Spoon the relish over the steaks and serve.
Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
()