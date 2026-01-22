Food Network
Ingredients
Ree Drummond is the woman to thank for this breakfast. Combining waffles and hash browns- why haven't we thought of doing this before?

Special equipment: a waffle iron

  1. Preheat a waffle iron on the regular setting and spray both sides with cooking spray.
  2. Squeeze out any excess moisture from the hash browns and put in a bowl. Pour the melted butter over the hash browns, sprinkle with the salt and pepper and stir. Scoop a heaping 1/2 cup of the seasoned hash browns into each waffle section, then top with a generous 2 tablespoons Cheddar followed by a sprinkling of chopped ham. Top the cheese and ham in each section with another 1/4 cup hash browns. Close the waffle iron and cook for 15 minutes on the regular setting.
  3. Repeat with the remaining hash browns, cheese and ham, filling one section of the waffle iron.
