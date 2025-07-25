Asian Beef Recipes

Steak your claim to full-on flavour with these Asian beef ideas!

Asian beef dishes are all about bold spices, sizzling stir-fries, and melt-in-the-mouth textures, and we’ve got a whole host of crowd-pleasers for you, including fakeaway takeaway favourites crispy shredded chilli beef, a sensational Sichuan orange beef, and a cracking kung pao beef. Classics like beef and black bean ho fun and beef rendang are always a hit, and if you’re after some lighter bites, try a sweet and savoury papaya salad with marinated beef fillet or a chop-chop beef stir-fry. And for a showstopping centrepiece, nothing beats Korean barbecued beef short ribs, or beef in oyster sauce.

These Asian beef recipes will bring a stampede of flavour to every meal!