Beefed-Up Flavour: Bold and Brilliant Asian Beef Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Asian beef recipe, we've got a great selection of beef dishes from Asia to ensure you dine in style.
Steak your claim to full-on flavour with these Asian beef ideas!
Asian beef dishes are all about bold spices, sizzling stir-fries, and melt-in-the-mouth textures, and we’ve got a whole host of crowd-pleasers for you, including fakeaway takeaway favourites crispy shredded chilli beef, a sensational Sichuan orange beef, and a cracking kung pao beef. Classics like beef and black bean ho fun and beef rendang are always a hit, and if you’re after some lighter bites, try a sweet and savoury papaya salad with marinated beef fillet or a chop-chop beef stir-fry. And for a showstopping centrepiece, nothing beats Korean barbecued beef short ribs, or beef in oyster sauce.
These Asian beef recipes will bring a stampede of flavour to every meal!
Featured Asian Beef Recipes
There are so many great Asian beef recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
How To Make Sizzling Black Pepper Beef & Egg Fried Rice | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok Wan shows how to make the perfect dinner pairing: delicious sizzling black pepper beef and egg fried rice!
Beef Rendang
Super simple and seriously scrummy, this iconic beef rendang recipe is a perfect option for a hearty main course.Discover Now