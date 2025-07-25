Food Network

Beefed-Up Flavour: Bold and Brilliant Asian Beef Recipes

47 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Asian Beef Recipes

Steak your claim to full-on flavour with these Asian beef ideas!

Asian beef dishes are all about bold spices, sizzling stir-fries, and melt-in-the-mouth textures, and we’ve got a whole host of crowd-pleasers for you, including fakeaway takeaway favourites crispy shredded chilli beef, a sensational Sichuan orange beef, and a cracking kung pao beef. Classics like beef and black bean ho fun and beef rendang are always a hit, and if you’re after some lighter bites, try a sweet and savoury papaya salad with marinated beef fillet or a chop-chop beef stir-fry. And for a showstopping centrepiece, nothing beats Korean barbecued beef short ribs, or beef in oyster sauce.

These Asian beef recipes will bring a stampede of flavour to every meal!

Featured Asian Beef Recipes

There are so many great Asian beef recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Vietnamese Beef and Pork Pho

Crispy Shredded Chilli Beef

Beef in oyster sauce

Thai Meatballs with Noodles

A fallback image for Food Network UK

How To Make Sizzling Black Pepper Beef & Egg Fried Rice | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok Wan shows how to make the perfect dinner pairing: delicious sizzling black pepper beef and egg fried rice!

A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK

Beef Rendang

Super simple and seriously scrummy, this iconic beef rendang recipe is a perfect option for a hearty main course.

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Iconic Asian Beef Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Asian beef recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Want to stir up excitement at dinner time? Check out this amazing collection of Asian beef ideas. We’ve got iconic Eastern creations, including a classic Vietnamese beef and pork pho, ginger and chilli beef with tenderstem noodles, and sizzling black bean beef with noodles, as well as some perfect party food, like lettuce cups with tofu and beef, mini Taiwanese meatballs, and Kobe beef with dipping sauce and hibachi coleslaw. Asian beef dishes don't come much better than sweet and tangy chilli beef, and if you’re craving the crunch, fried beef dumplings are just the ticket. Whether you’re after quick midweek meals or a dinner party showstopper, these Asian beef recipes are udderly delicious!

All Recipes

All
broccoli
noodle
chilli
vegetable
rice

Vietnamese Beef and Pork Pho

Marinated Beef Stir Fry with Noodles

Crispy Shredded Chilli Beef

Papaya Salad with Marinated Beef Fillet

korean yaki mandu

Korean Yaki Mandu

goi boi tau me

Tamarind beef and kohlrabi salad (Goi boi tau me)

Asian Braised Shin of Beef

beef noodle soup

Pho Bo (Beef Noodle Soup)

Korean Short Ribs with Cucumber Kimchi

Slow cooker ginger-soy short ribs and green rice with lime

Lion Head meatballs

Sichuan orange beef

sticky soy and orange beef rolls

Sticky Soy and Orange Beef Rolls

kobe beef

Kobe beef with dipping sauce and hibachi coleslaw

Beef in oyster sauce

Spiced beef stir-fry topped with spring onion and coriander

Beef Rendang

Kalbi (Korean Barbequed Beef Short Ribs)

Fried beef dumplings

Beef tossed with wild betel leaf and lemongrass (Bo xao la lot)

Kung Pao Beef

Kung Pao Beef

Chop-Chop Beef Stir-Fry

Sweet and tangy chilli beef

Naeng-Myeon Ice-Cold Noodles

A fallback image for Food Network UK