One-Pan Wonders: Quick and Creative Asian Chicken Thigh Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Asian chicken thigh recipe, we've got a great selection of chicken thigh dishes from Asia to ensure you dine in style.
Asian Chicken Thigh Recipes
These Asian chicken thigh ideas rule the culinary roost!
Street food fanatics will love sticky chicken and pineapple skewers or the iconic paper-wrapped crispy salt and pepper chicken, and if you’re looking for a melange of mouthwatering mains, try a classic chicken teriyaki served with sushi rice and steamed bok choi, a fiery hot Sichuan chilli chicken, or marinated and roasted chicken thighs served with Asian slaw. Lighter Asian chicken thigh dishes include sesame chicken with soba noodles and spinach, and a tastebud-teasing Thai chicken laab salad, and a savoury sour chicken noodle soup is a fakeaway takeaway icon.
From sizzling snacks to dinner party dazzlers, our Asian chicken thigh recipes will have everyone flocking back for more!
Featured Asian Chicken Thigh Recipes
There are so many great Asian chicken thigh recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Tom Makes An Intimate Dinner With Chicken Yakitori Skewers & BBQed Peaches | Tom Kerridge Barbecues
Tom demonstrates how to make two recipes for an intimate al-fresco dinner for two: chicken yakitori skewers with papaya salad and BBQed peaches.
Sichuan Chilli Chicken
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 20 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to four people.Discover Now