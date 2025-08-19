Food Network

One-Pan Wonders: Quick and Creative Asian Chicken Thigh Recipes

20 recipes
Asian Chicken Thigh Recipes

These Asian chicken thigh ideas rule the culinary roost!

Street food fanatics will love sticky chicken and pineapple skewers or the iconic paper-wrapped crispy salt and pepper chicken, and if you’re looking for a melange of mouthwatering mains, try a classic chicken teriyaki served with sushi rice and steamed bok choi, a fiery hot Sichuan chilli chicken, or marinated and roasted chicken thighs served with Asian slaw. Lighter Asian chicken thigh dishes include sesame chicken with soba noodles and spinach, and a tastebud-teasing Thai chicken laab salad, and a savoury sour chicken noodle soup is a fakeaway takeaway icon.

From sizzling snacks to dinner party dazzlers, our Asian chicken thigh recipes will have everyone flocking back for more!

Featured Asian Chicken Thigh Recipes

There are so many great Asian chicken thigh recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Teriyaki chicken thighs

Grilled Hoisin Chicken with Chicory

Paper-Wrapped Crispy Salt & Pepper Chicken

Sticky Chicken and Pineapple Skewers

Tom Makes An Intimate Dinner With Chicken Yakitori Skewers & BBQed Peaches | Tom Kerridge Barbecues

Tom demonstrates how to make two recipes for an intimate al-fresco dinner for two: chicken yakitori skewers with papaya salad and BBQed peaches.

Sichuan Chilli Chicken

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 20 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to four people.

Classic Asian Chicken Thigh Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Asian chicken thigh recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Whether it’s fast lunches, street food stars or a big bold banquet, these Asian chicken thigh ideas take centre stage. Kick off at the street stalls with a funky firecracker chicken, and for an easy lunch with friends, try a Vietnamese crispy chicken salad. Ma you ji, or sesame oil chicken, is an icon of Eastern cuisine, while for Asian chicken thigh dishes that hit the sweet spot, look no further than a sensational three cup chicken with garlic spinach, Indonesian braised chicken in sweet soy sauce with tenderstem coconut rice, or a traditional chicken and cashew nut curry. Our Asian chicken thigh recipes are a treasure trove of tantalising tastes.

Sticky Chicken and Pineapple Skewers

Sesame Chicken with Soba Noodles and Spinach

chicken teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

Savory Sour Chicken Noodle Soup

Firecracker Chicken

Oyster Sauce Chicken with Bok Choy

Roast Chicken Thigh Served with Asian Slaw

Paper-Wrapped Crispy Salt & Pepper Chicken

Three Cup Chicken with Garlic Spinach

Jui Ji Drunken Chicken Salad

Grilled Hoisin Chicken with Chicory

Vietnamese Crispy Chicken Salad

Thai Chicken Laab Salad

Ma You Ji

Chicken and Cashew Nut Curry

Indonesian Braised Chicken in Sweet Soy Sauce with Tenderstem Coconut Rice

Malay Laksa

Chicken miso broccoli broth

