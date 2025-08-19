Asian Chicken Thigh Recipes

These Asian chicken thigh ideas rule the culinary roost!

Street food fanatics will love sticky chicken and pineapple skewers or the iconic paper-wrapped crispy salt and pepper chicken, and if you’re looking for a melange of mouthwatering mains, try a classic chicken teriyaki served with sushi rice and steamed bok choi, a fiery hot Sichuan chilli chicken, or marinated and roasted chicken thighs served with Asian slaw. Lighter Asian chicken thigh dishes include sesame chicken with soba noodles and spinach, and a tastebud-teasing Thai chicken laab salad, and a savoury sour chicken noodle soup is a fakeaway takeaway icon.

From sizzling snacks to dinner party dazzlers, our Asian chicken thigh recipes will have everyone flocking back for more!