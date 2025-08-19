Crispy Classics: Asian Duck Recipes
20 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Asian duck recipe, we've got a great selection of duck dishes from Asia to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Asian Duck Recipes
There are so many great Asian duck recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Takeaway Recipes: Five Spice Duck Breast & Soba Noodle Salad | Food Network
Learn how to make an Asian fusion five spice duck breast and pair it with a scrumptious and refreshing soba noodle and grilled plum salad.
Crispy Fragrant Duck with Pickled Radish Salad
Picked radishes cut through the crispy saltiness of this aromatic duck.Discover Now
Delicious Asian Duck Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Asian duck recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Wing your way to culinary immortality with these Asian duck ideas. For a truly iconic dish, nothing beats Peking duck - crispy skin and tender meat wrapped up in pancakes with hoisin sauce, cucumber and spring onions. If you’re looking for dinner party delights, try a scrummy spiced duck with chilli cabbage and miso noodles, a honey-glazed duck breast with sweet and sour greens, or pad krapow ped, a classic Thai stir-fry with duck and basil. For Asian duck dishes with a twist, look no further than a sensational salmon and duck ceviche, a clear soup with roast duck and crispy herbs, and duck with five-spice and hoi sin noodles. You’ll have your work cut out picking from our awesome Asian duck recipes!