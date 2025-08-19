Food Network

Crispy Classics: Asian Duck Recipes

20 recipes
There are so many great Asian duck recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

roast duck

Roast Duck

Sweet and Sour Duck

Spiced Duck with Chilli Cabbage and Miso Noodles

Peking Duck with Apple and Tamarind Sauce

Takeaway Recipes: Five Spice Duck Breast & Soba Noodle Salad | Food Network

Learn how to make an Asian fusion five spice duck breast and pair it with a scrumptious and refreshing soba noodle and grilled plum salad.

Crispy Fragrant Duck with Pickled Radish Salad

Picked radishes cut through the crispy saltiness of this aromatic duck.

Delicious Asian Duck Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Asian duck recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Wing your way to culinary immortality with these Asian duck ideas. For a truly iconic dish, nothing beats Peking duck - crispy skin and tender meat wrapped up in pancakes with hoisin sauce, cucumber and spring onions. If you’re looking for dinner party delights, try a scrummy spiced duck with chilli cabbage and miso noodles, a honey-glazed duck breast with sweet and sour greens, or pad krapow ped, a classic Thai stir-fry with duck and basil. For Asian duck dishes with a twist, look no further than a sensational salmon and duck ceviche, a clear soup with roast duck and crispy herbs, and duck with five-spice and hoi sin noodles. You’ll have your work cut out picking from our awesome Asian duck recipes!

roast duck

Roast Duck

Peking Duck

spring rolls

Bobby Chinn’s Spring Roll

Festive Duck Salad

Crispy duck

Spiced Duck with Chilli Cabbage and Miso Noodles

Chinese-Spiced Duck Salad

Chinese-style dumplings

Sweet and Sour Duck

Salmon and Duck Ceviche

Clear Soup with Roast Duck and Crispy Herbs

Honey-glazed Duck Breast with Sweet and Sour Greens

Pad Krapow Ped

Rotisserie duck with hoisin baste served with grilled oranges, spring onions, and pancakes

Crispy fragrant duck with pickled radish salad

Duck with 5 Spice and Hoi Sin Noodles

Peking Duck with Apple and Tamarind Sauce

Duck, duck, delicious burgers

BBQ duck and sauteed shiitake mushroom-filled blue corn pancakes with habanero sauce

Crispy Fragrant Duck Tacos with Asian Pear and Mango Salsa

