Wing your way to culinary immortality with these Asian duck ideas. For a truly iconic dish, nothing beats Peking duck - crispy skin and tender meat wrapped up in pancakes with hoisin sauce, cucumber and spring onions. If you’re looking for dinner party delights, try a scrummy spiced duck with chilli cabbage and miso noodles, a honey-glazed duck breast with sweet and sour greens, or pad krapow ped, a classic Thai stir-fry with duck and basil. For Asian duck dishes with a twist, look no further than a sensational salmon and duck ceviche, a clear soup with roast duck and crispy herbs, and duck with five-spice and hoi sin noodles. You’ll have your work cut out picking from our awesome Asian duck recipes!

