Make waves in your kitchen with these amazing Asian mussel ideas. Mussels, clams and prawns in a spicy broth is a smorgasbord of stunning seafood, while for a quick midweek dish packed full of the exciting flavours, Thai red curry mussels are hard to beat. Fancy something light? Moules in Asian broth made with lemongrass, fish sauce, garlic, coriander and fresh chilli is a great way to cook mussels, and for Asian mussel dishes fit for a banquet, try black bean mussels with Chinese beer, or steamed mussels with coconut-green chilli broth and black pepper chips. Our Asian mussel recipes are sea-riously tasty!

