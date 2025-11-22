Mussels with Muscle: Power-Packed Asian Mussel Recipes
12 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Asian mussel recipe, we've got a great selection of mussel dishes from Asia to ensure you dine in style.
Asian-Style Mussels
In a bowl of goldened, aromatic shallots, ginger, garlic, lemongrass and chilli, these mussels are given an Asian twist for a spicy taste of the sea.Discover Now
Mouthwatering Asian Mussel Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Asian mussel recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Make waves in your kitchen with these amazing Asian mussel ideas. Mussels, clams and prawns in a spicy broth is a smorgasbord of stunning seafood, while for a quick midweek dish packed full of the exciting flavours, Thai red curry mussels are hard to beat. Fancy something light? Moules in Asian broth made with lemongrass, fish sauce, garlic, coriander and fresh chilli is a great way to cook mussels, and for Asian mussel dishes fit for a banquet, try black bean mussels with Chinese beer, or steamed mussels with coconut-green chilli broth and black pepper chips. Our Asian mussel recipes are sea-riously tasty!