Mussels with Muscle: Power-Packed Asian Mussel Recipes

12 recipes
Featured Asian Mussel Recipes

There are so many great Asian mussel recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Steamed Vietnamese Mussels in Chicken Stock and Vietnamese Spices

Thai Red Curry Mussels

Black Bean Mussels with Chinese Beer

Mussels in a Spicy Tomato and Tamarind Sauce

Gok Shares How To Make Quick Shrimp Dumplings And Wontons | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

If you don't want to spend a lot of time cooking, you should try to make dumplings! Gok teaches you how to make really easy and quick dumplings and wontons with his family recipe.

Asian-Style Mussels

In a bowl of goldened, aromatic shallots, ginger, garlic, lemongrass and chilli, these mussels are given an Asian twist for a spicy taste of the sea.

Mouthwatering Asian Mussel Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Asian mussel recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Make waves in your kitchen with these amazing Asian mussel ideas. Mussels, clams and prawns in a spicy broth is a smorgasbord of stunning seafood, while for a quick midweek dish packed full of the exciting flavours, Thai red curry mussels are hard to beat. Fancy something light? Moules in Asian broth made with lemongrass, fish sauce, garlic, coriander and fresh chilli is a great way to cook mussels, and for Asian mussel dishes fit for a banquet, try black bean mussels with Chinese beer, or steamed mussels with coconut-green chilli broth and black pepper chips. Our Asian mussel recipes are sea-riously tasty!

Mussels, clams and prawns in spicy broth

Steamed mussels with coconut-green chilli broth and black pepper chips with smoked red pepper aioli

Mussels in a Spicy Tomato and Tamarind Sauce

Moules in Asian broth

Asian-Style Mussels

Mixed Seafood Congee

Steamed Vietnamese Mussels in Chicken Stock and Vietnamese Spices

Spicy Mussels with Bacon

Thai Red Curry Mussels

Black Bean Mussels with Chinese Beer

Seafood Steamboat

Baked Mussels with Coconut and Lime Leaf

