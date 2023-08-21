Food Network
coconut chia seed pudding

Breakfasts to Make with Plant-Based Milk

16 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

How to Use Plant-Based Milk?

Plant-based milk is having its moment. These days, it's almost unnatural to hear someone order a flat white without the word 'oat' or 'almond' slipped in beforehand. So whether you're a vegan, intolerant to dairy, or simply prefer the taste- you're not alone if your fridge is fully stocked with milk alternatives. However, why limit it to teas and coffee? From delicious coconut-chia concoctions to sweet and savoury soy-based smoothies, discover all of the plant-based milk recipes to start your day off on the right foot.

plant-based milk

Smoothies

With velvety textures and luscious tastes, use a plant-based milk and these creative recipes to take your smoothies to new heights.

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Sit Back and Get Inspired

Playful or practical? Either way, we have you covered.

Rainbow Smoothie

1:8

Overnight Oats with Jam

47
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Creamy Coconut Milk

Coconut milk and chia seeds- A match made in heaven.

Coconut-Chia Pudding-in-a-Jar

The jar makes this healthy dish super portable and shows off its pretty layers.

Coconut-Chia Pudding Breakfast Bowl

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 10 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 1 person.

vegan panckaes

Soy Milk Pancakes

Made with silky soy milk, these fluffy vegan pancakes are the key to brightening up a dull Monday morning.

Give Them a Go
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Aromatic Almond Milk

Nutty, nutritious, and with never-ending uses (hello, French Toast.)

vegan french toast

Vegan French Toast

Berry Cashew Smoothie Bowl

banana nut oatmeal

Hot Chocolate Banana-Nut Oatmeal

A fallback image for Food Network UK

All Plant-Based Milk Recipes

Rose and Cardamom Chia Pudding

Red Berry and Beet Smoothie

mean green smoothie

Mean Green Smoothie

Rainbow Smoothie

Frozen Banana and Peanut Butter Smoothie

Green Tea, Almond Smoothie

Berry Cashew Smoothie Bowl

Coconut-Chia Pudding-in-a-Jar

Breakfast smoothie

apple and avocado smoothie

Apple and Avocado smoothie

banana nut oatmeal

Hot Chocolate Banana-Nut Oatmeal

Buff Smoothie

vegan french toast

Vegan French Toast

vegan panckaes

Vegan Pancakes

Vegan pancakes with sweet paprika vegetable filling

Vegan Pancakes with Sweet Paprika Vegetable Filling

Coconut-Chia Pudding Breakfast Bowl

A fallback image for Food Network UK