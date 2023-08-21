Breakfasts to Make with Plant-Based Milk
From Soya Milk smoothies to Coconut Chia Pudding, perfect your favourite breakfasts with plant-based milk. Scroll down and discover the recipes.
How to Use Plant-Based Milk?
Plant-based milk is having its moment. These days, it's almost unnatural to hear someone order a flat white without the word 'oat' or 'almond' slipped in beforehand. So whether you're a vegan, intolerant to dairy, or simply prefer the taste- you're not alone if your fridge is fully stocked with milk alternatives. However, why limit it to teas and coffee? From delicious coconut-chia concoctions to sweet and savoury soy-based smoothies, discover all of the plant-based milk recipes to start your day off on the right foot.
Smoothies
With velvety textures and luscious tastes, use a plant-based milk and these creative recipes to take your smoothies to new heights.
Creamy Coconut Milk
Coconut milk and chia seeds- A match made in heaven.
Soy Milk Pancakes
Made with silky soy milk, these fluffy vegan pancakes are the key to brightening up a dull Monday morning.Give Them a Go
Aromatic Almond Milk
Nutty, nutritious, and with never-ending uses (hello, French Toast.)