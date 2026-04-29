Food Network

Flappy Snacking: Chicken Sandwich Recipes

30 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Chicken Sandwich Recipes

Are you bready for this collection of chicken sandwich ideas?

From classic chicken salad sandwiches with creamy mayo, bacon and crunchy lettuce, to an indulgent chicken liver and mushroom open sandwich, there’s a sandwich for everyone! For a twist on time-honoured tradition, why not try a Caesar club sandwich on Italian ciabatta, and get your grill on with pulled BBQ chicken sandwiches. The more iconic chicken salad sandwich ideas include grilled chicken and kale Caesar brick-pressed sandwiches, and the daspot chicken sandwich is so good, it hits the spot with every bite!

Whether toasted, stuffed, or stacked sky-high, these chicken sandwich recipes bring pure handheld happiness to your table.

Featured Chicken Sandwich Recipes

There are so many great chicken sandwich recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken and Kale Caesar Brick-Pressed Sandwiches

Smoky Orange Barbecue Chicken Sandwiches

Curried chicken sandwich with radicchio and pancetta

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Guy Fieri Eats A NEXT-LEVEL Szechuan Pepper Jelly Chicken Sandwich! | Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives

Guy Fieri visits a museum in Memphis that is serving up some lights-out sandwiches.

A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK

Classic Club Sandwich

Is this the world's most famous sandwich? This classic chicken club is stacked high with toasted layers of juicy chicken, smoky bacon, crisp lettuce and ripe tomato for the ultimate big bite.

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Amazing Chicken Sandwich Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple chicken sandwich recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Cluck-le up, these chicken sandwich ideas will fly you all the way to flavourtown! Is there anything more iconic than a classic club sandwich piled high with chicken, bacon, cheese, lettuce and all the fixins? How about the wonderfully indulgent, deep-fried Monte Cristo sandwich, or perhaps you'd prefer our left-field chicken salad sandwich ideas, such as chicken and poppy seed, curried chicken with radicchio and pancetta, or balsamic grilled chicken with sundried tomatoes and herbed goat’s cheese spread. There’s always the classic American buttermilk fried chicken waffle sandwich if you're craving the crunch! From street-food favourites to café classics, these chicken sandwich recipes are egg-ceptional!

All Recipes

All
Lunch
chicken
sandwich

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Waffle Sandwich

Coronation Chicken Sandwich

Rolled Chicken Sandwich with Parsley Aioli

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

PEPPADEW® Chicken and Avocado Sandwich

Grilled Chicken and Kale Caesar Brick-Pressed Sandwiches

Open-faced curried chicken salad sandwich

DaSpot chicken sandwich

chicken salad sandwich with extra mayonaisse sitting on a chopping board beside some crisps

Chicken salad sandwiches

Mini-handle sandwich

Balsamic grilled chicken finger sandwiches with sundried tomatoes and herbed goat cheese spread

Chicken sandwiches with brie, shaved Granny Smith apple and Dijon-balsamic reduction on toasted challah

Curried chicken sandwich with radicchio and pancetta

Monte cristo sandwich

Chicken Liver and Mushroom Open Sandwich

Smoky Orange Barbecue Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Club Sandwich

Classic Club Sandwich

Colossal Club Sandwiches

Chicken Poppy Seed Salad Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken and Spring Onion Waffle Sandwich

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwiches

Open-Face Chicken Breast Sandwich

Herbal Chicken Salad Sandwiches

A fallback image for Food Network UK