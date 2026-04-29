Chicken Sandwich Recipes

Are you bready for this collection of chicken sandwich ideas?

From classic chicken salad sandwiches with creamy mayo, bacon and crunchy lettuce, to an indulgent chicken liver and mushroom open sandwich, there’s a sandwich for everyone! For a twist on time-honoured tradition, why not try a Caesar club sandwich on Italian ciabatta, and get your grill on with pulled BBQ chicken sandwiches. The more iconic chicken salad sandwich ideas include grilled chicken and kale Caesar brick-pressed sandwiches, and the daspot chicken sandwich is so good, it hits the spot with every bite!

Whether toasted, stuffed, or stacked sky-high, these chicken sandwich recipes bring pure handheld happiness to your table.