Flappy Snacking: Chicken Sandwich Recipes
If you're looking for a classic chicken sandwich recipe, we've got a great selection of chicken sandwich ideas to ensure you dine in style.
Chicken Sandwich Recipes
Are you bready for this collection of chicken sandwich ideas?
From classic chicken salad sandwiches with creamy mayo, bacon and crunchy lettuce, to an indulgent chicken liver and mushroom open sandwich, there’s a sandwich for everyone! For a twist on time-honoured tradition, why not try a Caesar club sandwich on Italian ciabatta, and get your grill on with pulled BBQ chicken sandwiches. The more iconic chicken salad sandwich ideas include grilled chicken and kale Caesar brick-pressed sandwiches, and the daspot chicken sandwich is so good, it hits the spot with every bite!
Whether toasted, stuffed, or stacked sky-high, these chicken sandwich recipes bring pure handheld happiness to your table.
Featured Chicken Sandwich Recipes
There are so many great chicken sandwich recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Guy Fieri Eats A NEXT-LEVEL Szechuan Pepper Jelly Chicken Sandwich! | Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives
Guy Fieri visits a museum in Memphis that is serving up some lights-out sandwiches.
Classic Club Sandwich
Is this the world's most famous sandwich? This classic chicken club is stacked high with toasted layers of juicy chicken, smoky bacon, crisp lettuce and ripe tomato for the ultimate big bite.Discover Now