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Chicken Soup Recipes

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Featured Chicken Soup Recipes

There are so many great chicken soup recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

herb chicken soup

Herb Chicken Soup with Spring Vegetables

Chicken and Sweetcorn Chowder

Lemon chicken soup with spaghetti

Smoky sweet potato chicken soup

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Mary Berry Makes A Succulent Chicken With Asparagus | Mary Berry's Absolute Favourites

Mary Berry picks up some fresh, local ingredients from the farmers market before heading into the kitchen to make a delicious chicken with lemon and asparagus.

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mexican chicken soup

Mexican chicken soup

The Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten's Mexican chicken soup is a bright, comforting bowl of zesty chicken, tomatoes and spice. It's a warming, weeknight-friendly classic with just the right amount of kick.

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Classic Chicken Soup Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple chicken soup recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
From soothing staples to nourishing bowls that warm you right through, these chicken soup ideas are edible hugs. A golden chicken broth with tender veggies is a timeless go-to while a creamy chicken and sweetcorn chowder adds a twist on a classic favourite. For easy midweek meals, try a smoky sweet potato chicken soup, and for chicken soup dishes with a global feel, how about a mouthwatering Mexican chicken soup, or a Moroccan-style chicken soup with chickpeas, and apricots. And when only true comfort will do, a slow-cooked chicken soup with cornmeal sage dumplings is hard to beat. Whether you’re chasing warmth on a chilly day or need a pick-me-up in a bowl, these chicken soup recipes are souper stars!

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mexican chicken soup

Mexican chicken soup

Smoky sweet potato chicken soup

Cream of chicken soup

herb chicken soup

Herb Chicken Soup with Spring Vegetables

Chicken soup with cornmeal sage dumplings

Liquid Gold Chicken Broth

Lemon chicken soup with spaghetti

Moroccan-Style Chicken Soup

Chicken Broth

Simple Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup with Matzo Balls

Chicken Nacho Soup

Chicken and Sweetcorn Soup

Sweetcorn and chicken soup

Chicken and Sweetcorn Chowder

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