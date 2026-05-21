Chicken Soup Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic chicken soup recipe, we've got a great selection of chicken soup ideas to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Chicken Soup Recipes
There are so many great chicken soup recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Mary Berry Makes A Succulent Chicken With Asparagus | Mary Berry's Absolute Favourites
Mary Berry picks up some fresh, local ingredients from the farmers market before heading into the kitchen to make a delicious chicken with lemon and asparagus.
Mexican chicken soup
The Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten's Mexican chicken soup is a bright, comforting bowl of zesty chicken, tomatoes and spice. It's a warming, weeknight-friendly classic with just the right amount of kick.Discover Now
Classic Chicken Soup Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple chicken soup recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
From soothing staples to nourishing bowls that warm you right through, these chicken soup ideas are edible hugs. A golden chicken broth with tender veggies is a timeless go-to while a creamy chicken and sweetcorn chowder adds a twist on a classic favourite. For easy midweek meals, try a smoky sweet potato chicken soup, and for chicken soup dishes with a global feel, how about a mouthwatering Mexican chicken soup, or a Moroccan-style chicken soup with chickpeas, and apricots. And when only true comfort will do, a slow-cooked chicken soup with cornmeal sage dumplings is hard to beat. Whether you’re chasing warmth on a chilly day or need a pick-me-up in a bowl, these chicken soup recipes are souper stars!