From soothing staples to nourishing bowls that warm you right through, these chicken soup ideas are edible hugs. A golden chicken broth with tender veggies is a timeless go-to while a creamy chicken and sweetcorn chowder adds a twist on a classic favourite. For easy midweek meals, try a smoky sweet potato chicken soup, and for chicken soup dishes with a global feel, how about a mouthwatering Mexican chicken soup, or a Moroccan-style chicken soup with chickpeas, and apricots. And when only true comfort will do, a slow-cooked chicken soup with cornmeal sage dumplings is hard to beat. Whether you’re chasing warmth on a chilly day or need a pick-me-up in a bowl, these chicken soup recipes are souper stars!

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