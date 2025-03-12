Small Dishes, Big Flavour: Chinese Side Dish Recipes
52 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic Chinese side dish recipe, we've got a great selection of side dishes from China to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Chinese Side Dish Recipes
There are so many great Chinese side dish recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Makes His Dad's Incredibly Delicious Spring Rolls | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok shows us how to make spring rolls, the same ones he used to have in his dad's restaurant! From season 3 episode 8.
Sensational Chinese Side Dish Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Chinese side dish recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Savour sensational sides with these Chinese side dish ideas. From air-fryer fried rice with a sesame-sriracha sauce, to crunchy salt and pepper squid, we’ve got amazing Asian accompaniments to tantalise your taste buds. Having a party? Impress your guests with chicken and shiitake rice balls, or prawn spring rolls with a cucumber-yoghurt dip. For scrummy salads, Chinese side dish dishes don’t come much tastier than Alton Brown’s Asian slaw, or a crunchy noodle salad. Spicy prawn and pineapple fried rice is a sweet-savoury side, and Sichuan aubergine is a dinner party delight. Our Chinese side dish recipes will transport your dining experience to the heart of East Asian cuisine.