Savour sensational sides with these Chinese side dish ideas. From air-fryer fried rice with a sesame-sriracha sauce, to crunchy salt and pepper squid, we’ve got amazing Asian accompaniments to tantalise your taste buds. Having a party? Impress your guests with chicken and shiitake rice balls, or prawn spring rolls with a cucumber-yoghurt dip. For scrummy salads, Chinese side dish dishes don’t come much tastier than Alton Brown’s Asian slaw, or a crunchy noodle salad. Spicy prawn and pineapple fried rice is a sweet-savoury side, and Sichuan aubergine is a dinner party delight. Our Chinese side dish recipes will transport your dining experience to the heart of East Asian cuisine.

