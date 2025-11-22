Mediterranean Magic: Greek Chicken Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Greek chicken recipe, we've got a great selection of chicken dishes from Greece to ensure you dine in style.
Nothing says sunshine quite like a classic Greek salad with oregano-marinated chicken, or a chicken breast with feta, celery and radish salad, and if you’re looking for a family feast, a roasted garlic and citrus chicken is a Sunday showstopper. How about mouthwatering Mediterranean mash-ups? Baked Parmigiano-Reggiano and Greek yoghurt chicken, and a Greek pizza with chicken, feta and olives with a mixed cherry tomato salad are lip-smackingly lovely, and of course no list of Greek chicken dishes is complete without chicken kebabs or lemon-pepper orzo with grilled chicken.
Featured Greek Chicken Recipes
There are so many great Greek chicken recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
James Cooks A Quick And Easy Yoghurt Chicken Souvlaki | James Martin's Mediterranean
James is in Chania, in Crete, to try to discover the secrets of its famous olive oil. There he demonstrates how to cook a quick and easy yoghurt chicken souvlaki.
Chicken and Pork Souvlaki
Succulent, smoky, and sizzling from the grill, this chicken and pork souvlaki is a crowd-pleasing Greek classic - perfect for piling onto platters, drizzling with tzatziki, and serving with all your favourite sides.