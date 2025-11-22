From timeless classics to dinner party delights, our Greek chicken ideas pack a punch. A Greek chicken salad with whole wheat pitta and yoghurt with apricots is a taste of summer, and you can mix up your midweek meals with grilled chicken with a basil dressing, a classic chicken and pork souvlaki, or scrumptious spanikopita chicken meatballs with spicy cucumber and yoghurt sauce. Chicken kebabs are a time-honoured icon of Greek cuisine, and if you’re looking for Greek chicken dishes with that ‘wow’ factor, try Sophie Grigson’s spatchcocked chicken with lemon, garlic and black olives, or nice and easy 20-minute chicken thighs with couscous and dill. Our Greek chicken recipes are egg-ceptional!

