Mediterranean Magic: Greek Chicken Recipes

23 recipes
Greek Chicken Recipes

Looking for some amazing Greek chicken ideas? Then our outstanding recipes collection is sure to impress.

Nothing says sunshine quite like a classic Greek salad with oregano-marinated chicken, or a chicken breast with feta, celery and radish salad, and if you’re looking for a family feast, a roasted garlic and citrus chicken is a Sunday showstopper. How about mouthwatering Mediterranean mash-ups? Baked Parmigiano-Reggiano and Greek yoghurt chicken, and a Greek pizza with chicken, feta and olives with a mixed cherry tomato salad are lip-smackingly lovely, and of course no list of Greek chicken dishes is complete without chicken kebabs or lemon-pepper orzo with grilled chicken.

Featured Greek Chicken Recipes

There are so many great Greek chicken recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Chicken with Roasted Lemon and Rosemary Sauce

greek salad with oregano marinated chicken

Greek salad with oregano marinated chicken

Creamy Lemon-Pepper Orzo with Grilled Chicken

Chicken Kebabs with No-Cook Peach Chutney

James Cooks A Quick And Easy Yoghurt Chicken Souvlaki | James Martin's Mediterranean

James is in Chania, in Crete, to try to discover the secrets of its famous olive oil. There he demonstrates how to cook a quick and easy yoghurt chicken souvlaki.

Chicken and Pork Souvlaki

Succulent, smoky, and sizzling from the grill, this chicken and pork souvlaki is a crowd-pleasing Greek classic - perfect for piling onto platters, drizzling with tzatziki, and serving with all your favourite sides.

Incredible Greek Chicken Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Greek chicken recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
From timeless classics to dinner party delights, our Greek chicken ideas pack a punch. A Greek chicken salad with whole wheat pitta and yoghurt with apricots is a taste of summer, and you can mix up your midweek meals with grilled chicken with a basil dressing, a classic chicken and pork souvlaki, or scrumptious spanikopita chicken meatballs with spicy cucumber and yoghurt sauce. Chicken kebabs are a time-honoured icon of Greek cuisine, and if you’re looking for Greek chicken dishes with that ‘wow’ factor, try Sophie Grigson’s spatchcocked chicken with lemon, garlic and black olives, or nice and easy 20-minute chicken thighs with couscous and dill. Our Greek chicken recipes are egg-ceptional!

Sophie Grigson's Spatchcocked Chicken with Lemon, Garlic and Black Olives

Chicken Kebabs with No-Cook Peach Chutney

Chicken and Pork Souvlaki

Butterflied chicken Greek style

Chicken with Roasted Lemon and Rosemary Sauce

Grilled meats and vegetables over saffron orzo

Greek salad with oregano marinated chicken

Chicken and fennel

Chicken kebab salad

Garlic and citrus chicken

Grilled Chicken with Basil Dressing

Chicken breast with feta, celery and radish salad

Chicken souvlaki sticks with yoghurt dipping sauce

Lemon and Garlic Roast Chicken

Spanikopita Chicken Meatballs with Spicy Cucumber and Yoghurt Sauce

Creamy Lemon-Pepper Orzo with Grilled Chicken

Greek Chicken Salad with Whole Wheat Pitta and Yoghurt with Apricots

Creamy Lemon-Pepper Orzo with Chicken and Fig Salad

20-Minute Chicken Thighs and Couscous with Dill

Chicken kebabs

Baked Parmigiano-Reggiano and Greek Yoghurt Chicken

Greek pizza with chicken, feta and olives with mixed cherry tomato salad

30-Minute Grilled Chicken Thighs with Watermelon and Feta Salad

