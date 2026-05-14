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Char, Glaze, Repeat: Grilled Pork Recipes with Serious Swagger

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Featured Grilled Pork Recipes

There are so many great grilled pork recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Grilled Pork Skewers with Chilli Sauce

Grilled Chipotle Pork Tacos with Red Coleslaw and Brown Sugar Pineapple

25-Minute Grilled Pork Chops with Succotash

Grilled Hoisin Pork Chop Noodle Bowl

Rum glazed pork tenderloin with grilled rineapple relish

bun cha

Bun Cha (Vietnamese Grilled Pork)

Pork Chops with Roasted Kale and Walnut Pesto

Grilled Korean-Style BBQ Glazed Pork Chops with Red Onions and Baby Bok Choy

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Tom Kerridge Makes A Humongous Spanish Chorizo Pork Burger | Tom Kerridge Barbecues

Tom gets experimental, with a recipe for a chorizo pork burger tower.

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Smoked Pork Ribs

Sink your teeth into these sensational fall-off-the-bone pork ribs which deliver an explosion of smoky flavour with every bite.

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Amazing Grilled Pork Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple grilled pork recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Ready to go the whole hog with these grilled pork ideas from around the world? Fire up the barbecue with Mexican-style grilled chipotle pork tacos, a perfectly-cooked pork tenderloin with chimichurri, Greek chicken and pork souvlaki, or Spanish-style pork shoulder steaks. Smoked pork ribs are US-amazing, and for grilled pork dishes with Eastern flair, how about grilled Korean-style BBQ glazed pork chops, a grilled hoisin pork chop noodle bowl, or spicy soy ribs with a sweet and sour slaw. Smoky, saucy, sizzling and scrummy, these grilled pork recipes are sure to bring home the bacon!

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Watermelon-injected grilled pork fillet with watermelon salsa

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Mustard Fruit

Grilled pork burgers Indochine

Chargrilled pork chop with peppers

Grilled Pork Skewers with Chilli Sauce

Grilled Chipotle Pork Tacos with Red Coleslaw and Brown Sugar Pineapple

Grilled Chipotle Pork Tacos with Red Slaw

Grilled Pork Tenderloin and Plums with Creamy Goat's Cheese Sauce

Grilled Korean-Style BBQ Glazed Pork Chops with Red Onions and Baby Bok Choy

25-Minute Grilled Pork Chops with Succotash

Chicken and Pork Souvlaki

Grilled Hoisin Pork Chop Noodle Bowl

banh mi sandwich

Cabbagetown market: Banh mi sandwich

Spice-rubbed pork tenderloin with celeriac-apple puree and cider gravy

Spanish-Style Pork Shoulder Steaks

Butterflied Cuban style pork chops

stuffed pork chops on a plate topped with peach polenta

Fontina and Prosciutto Stuffed Pork Chops with Grilled Polenta Squares and Roasted California Grapes

A burger for Rachael

Creamy mushroom risotto with rosemary grilled pork tenderloin

BBQ Pork Skewers with Grilled Cheese

Shiraz Smoked Baby Back Ribs

Super Burgers

Dry Glazed Pork Tenderloin

Smoked Pork Ribs

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