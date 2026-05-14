Ready to go the whole hog with these grilled pork ideas from around the world? Fire up the barbecue with Mexican-style grilled chipotle pork tacos, a perfectly-cooked pork tenderloin with chimichurri, Greek chicken and pork souvlaki, or Spanish-style pork shoulder steaks. Smoked pork ribs are US-amazing, and for grilled pork dishes with Eastern flair, how about grilled Korean-style BBQ glazed pork chops, a grilled hoisin pork chop noodle bowl, or spicy soy ribs with a sweet and sour slaw. Smoky, saucy, sizzling and scrummy, these grilled pork recipes are sure to bring home the bacon!

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