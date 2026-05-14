Char, Glaze, Repeat: Grilled Pork Recipes with Serious Swagger
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If you're looking for a classic grilled pork recipe, we've got a great selection of grilled pork dishes to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Grilled Pork Recipes
There are so many great grilled pork recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Tom Kerridge Makes A Humongous Spanish Chorizo Pork Burger | Tom Kerridge Barbecues
Tom gets experimental, with a recipe for a chorizo pork burger tower.
Smoked Pork Ribs
Sink your teeth into these sensational fall-off-the-bone pork ribs which deliver an explosion of smoky flavour with every bite.Discover Now
Amazing Grilled Pork Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple grilled pork recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Ready to go the whole hog with these grilled pork ideas from around the world? Fire up the barbecue with Mexican-style grilled chipotle pork tacos, a perfectly-cooked pork tenderloin with chimichurri, Greek chicken and pork souvlaki, or Spanish-style pork shoulder steaks. Smoked pork ribs are US-amazing, and for grilled pork dishes with Eastern flair, how about grilled Korean-style BBQ glazed pork chops, a grilled hoisin pork chop noodle bowl, or spicy soy ribs with a sweet and sour slaw. Smoky, saucy, sizzling and scrummy, these grilled pork recipes are sure to bring home the bacon!