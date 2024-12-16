Mexican Dip Recipes

Complement your crudites and pep up your picnics with these Mexican dip ideas.

Elevate your empanadas and transform your tostadas with Michelin maestro Tom Kerridge’s salsa verde, and a spicy ancho red pepper sauce is perfect with pork. You avoca-don’t need to look too far for some amazing avocado-based Mexican dip dishes, including a fruity mango guacamole, or a spicy bacon guacamole, and if you’ve got a big bag of tortilla chips, settle in with a fiery creamy chorizo mushroom queso dip, a 7-layer bean dip, or a hot corn dip. Having a party? Try popcorn shrimp with chilli-lime dipping sauce or bacon-wrapped prawns with chipotle BBQ sauce, and simple perfect enchiladas are a weeknight wonder.

Our Mexican dip recipes are a sublime selection of scrumminess!