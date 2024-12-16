Food Network

Chip In: Tasty Mexican Dip Recipes

Mexican Dip Recipes

Complement your crudites and pep up your picnics with these Mexican dip ideas.

Elevate your empanadas and transform your tostadas with Michelin maestro Tom Kerridge’s salsa verde, and a spicy ancho red pepper sauce is perfect with pork. You avoca-don’t need to look too far for some amazing avocado-based Mexican dip dishes, including a fruity mango guacamole, or a spicy bacon guacamole, and if you’ve got a big bag of tortilla chips, settle in with a fiery creamy chorizo mushroom queso dip, a 7-layer bean dip, or a hot corn dip. Having a party? Try popcorn shrimp with chilli-lime dipping sauce or bacon-wrapped prawns with chipotle BBQ sauce, and simple perfect enchiladas are a weeknight wonder.

Our Mexican dip recipes are a sublime selection of scrumminess!

Featured Mexican Dip Recipes

There are so many great Mexican dip recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Roasted red pepper dip

Fried Chicken Empanadas with Chilli Con Queso Dip

Chicken-green chili straws with jalapeno-honey dip

Spicy Bacon Guacamole

Spicy Queso Loaded Fries: The Ultimate Half Time Game Snack | The Pioneer Woman

Ree Drummond shows us how to make her spicy 'Lone Star Fries' — a mouth-watering snack loaded with crispy homemade fries, spicy sausage queso, guacamole, and sour cream.

Artichoke Dip

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and 15 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to people.

Delicious Mexican Dip Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Mexican dip recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
From spectacular starters to sensational sides, check out our Mexican dip ideas. We've got a glut of gorgeous guac, including a zingy lemony guacamole, a creamy ranch guacamole, and a chunky guacamole. If you want classic dishes with dips, how about quesadillas with prawns and peppers, chicken enchiladas with green sauce, or lime-marinated chicken wings with an avocado dip. It’s not a party without Mexican dip dishes such as chicken-green chilli straws with a fiery jalapeno-honey dip, sweet and spicy drumettes, or fried chicken empanadas with chilli con queso dip, and for an after-dark delight, try a cheesy bacon and tequila dip. Our Mexican dip recipes are a fiesta of fab flavours.

Tom Kerridge's Salsa Verde

mango guacamole

Mango Guacamole

Ancho red pepper sauce

Guacamole

Five layer mexican dip

Chunky Guacamole

Chorizo mushroom queso dip

Sultana-caper salsa verde

Ranch Guacamole

Lemony guacamole

guacamole

Classic Guacamole

Guacamole

Perfect Guacamole

Cheesy Bacon and Tequila Dip

seven layer bean dip

7 Layer Bean Dip

Six layers and a chip dip

The Best Guacamole

Spicy Bacon Guacamole

Hot Corn Dip

Guacamole

Quesadillas with Prawns and Peppers

Prawn enchiladas with mole

Chicken Enchiladas with Green Sauce and Long-Grain Rice

Artichoke Dip

