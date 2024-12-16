Chip In: Tasty Mexican Dip Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Mexican dip recipe, we've got a great selection of dip ideas from Mexico to ensure you dine in style.
Complement your crudites and pep up your picnics with these Mexican dip ideas.
Elevate your empanadas and transform your tostadas with Michelin maestro Tom Kerridge’s salsa verde, and a spicy ancho red pepper sauce is perfect with pork. You avoca-don’t need to look too far for some amazing avocado-based Mexican dip dishes, including a fruity mango guacamole, or a spicy bacon guacamole, and if you’ve got a big bag of tortilla chips, settle in with a fiery creamy chorizo mushroom queso dip, a 7-layer bean dip, or a hot corn dip. Having a party? Try popcorn shrimp with chilli-lime dipping sauce or bacon-wrapped prawns with chipotle BBQ sauce, and simple perfect enchiladas are a weeknight wonder.
Our Mexican dip recipes are a sublime selection of scrumminess!
Featured Mexican Dip Recipes
There are so many great Mexican dip recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Spicy Queso Loaded Fries: The Ultimate Half Time Game Snack | The Pioneer Woman
Ree Drummond shows us how to make her spicy 'Lone Star Fries' — a mouth-watering snack loaded with crispy homemade fries, spicy sausage queso, guacamole, and sour cream.
Artichoke Dip
Artichoke Dip