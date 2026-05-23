Spread the Joy: Peanut Butter Recipes
If you're looking for a classic peanut butter recipe, we've got a great selection of peanut butter dishes to ensure you dine in style.
Peanut Butter Recipes
Go nuts for seriously scrummy treats with these amazing peanut butter ideas!
We’ll start strong with warm peanut butter cookie cakes, a peanut butter no-bake cheesecake, and peanut butter caramel brownies, but this list of peanut butter dishes only gets better the more you read! Take your packed lunch game to the next level with peanut butter granola bars or crunchy peanut butter thins, and you ‘can’t help falling in love’ with our Elvis-inspired peanut butter brunch parfait with bananas, maple syrup and crispy bacon! And if you’re looking for the definition of ‘go big or go home’, a giant peanut butter cup cake is a sure-fire winner!
Whether you’re Team Smooth or Team Crunchy, our peanut butter recipes spread the love far and wide!
Featured Peanut Butter Recipes
There are so many great peanut butter recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Guy Fieri Takes On The Spicy Peanut Butter Crunch Burger In California! | Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives
Join Guy as he discovers the mouthwatering world of Texas Chili, Pumpkin Pancakes, and the legendary Peanut Butter Crunch Burger!
No-Bake Cream Cheese Peanut Butter Pie with Chocolate Whipped Cream
No oven, no fuss- just layers of joyous peanut butter and chocolatey creamy bliss in every bite!Discover Now