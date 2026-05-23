Peanut Butter Recipes

Go nuts for seriously scrummy treats with these amazing peanut butter ideas!

We’ll start strong with warm peanut butter cookie cakes, a peanut butter no-bake cheesecake, and peanut butter caramel brownies, but this list of peanut butter dishes only gets better the more you read! Take your packed lunch game to the next level with peanut butter granola bars or crunchy peanut butter thins, and you ‘can’t help falling in love’ with our Elvis-inspired peanut butter brunch parfait with bananas, maple syrup and crispy bacon! And if you’re looking for the definition of ‘go big or go home’, a giant peanut butter cup cake is a sure-fire winner!

Whether you’re Team Smooth or Team Crunchy, our peanut butter recipes spread the love far and wide!