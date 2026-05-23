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Spread the Joy: Peanut Butter Recipes

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Peanut Butter Recipes

Go nuts for seriously scrummy treats with these amazing peanut butter ideas!

We’ll start strong with warm peanut butter cookie cakes, a peanut butter no-bake cheesecake, and peanut butter caramel brownies, but this list of peanut butter dishes only gets better the more you read! Take your packed lunch game to the next level with peanut butter granola bars or crunchy peanut butter thins, and you ‘can’t help falling in love’ with our Elvis-inspired peanut butter brunch parfait with bananas, maple syrup and crispy bacon! And if you’re looking for the definition of ‘go big or go home’, a giant peanut butter cup cake is a sure-fire winner!

Whether you’re Team Smooth or Team Crunchy, our peanut butter recipes spread the love far and wide!

Featured Peanut Butter Recipes

There are so many great peanut butter recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Homemade peanut butter

Peanut Butter No-Bake Cheesecake

Peanut Butter Nanaimo Bar

Peanut butter biscuits

Chocolate Cupcakes and Peanut Butter Icing

Ultimate Chocolate Peanut Butter Torte

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Pops

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Guy Fieri Takes On The Spicy Peanut Butter Crunch Burger In California! | Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives

Join Guy as he discovers the mouthwatering world of Texas Chili, Pumpkin Pancakes, and the legendary Peanut Butter Crunch Burger!

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No-Bake Cream Cheese Peanut Butter Pie with Chocolate Whipped Cream

No oven, no fuss- just layers of joyous peanut butter and chocolatey creamy bliss in every bite!

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Indulgent Peanut Butter Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple peanut butter recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Scrumptious, sweet and totally irresistible, check out these amazing peanut butter ideas. It’s not a party without chocolate cheesecake peanut butter pops or peanut butter ice cream tacos, and to start your day the best way, try a frozen banana and peanut butter smoothie! Feeling creative? Make your own homemade peanut butter and drizzle it over pancakes for an extra special start to the day. Seeking all-out decadence? Look no further than peanut butter banana fritters with chocolate sauce, or peanut butter biscuit dough brownies! Whether you’re a crunch connoisseur or a smooth operator, our peanut butter recipes are pure pud perfection!

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peanut butter tacos

Peanut Butter Ice Cream Tacos

Giant Peanut Butter Cup Cake

Thick and Chewy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bars

Frozen Banana and Peanut Butter Smoothie

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut butter snowmen

Ultimate Chocolate Peanut Butter Torte

Peanut Butter Truffles

Peanut butter and jam swirled ice cream with vanilla wafers

Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge Sundae

Chocolate peanut butter cups

Peanut Butter Banana Fritters Drizzled with Chocolate Sauce

No-Bake Cream Cheese Peanut Butter Pie with Chocolate Whipped Cream

Peanut Butter and Goat's Cheese Tartlets

Peanut Butter Pretzel Truffles

Lamb and Peanut Butter Stew (Nkatsenkwan)

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Pops

anti-bullying cupcake

Anti-Bullying Dodge Ball Cupcakes, aka Peanut Butter and Jelly

Peanut Butter Football Cookie

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Espresso Brownies

Chocolate Cupcakes and Peanut Butter Icing

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