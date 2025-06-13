Spanish Chicken Recipes

Looking for perfect pollo? This collection of Spanish chicken ideas is no yolk!

Cooked with a rich chicken stock, our braised rabbit with tomatoes, chorizo and almonds is a Catalan classic, and if you’re looking for sun-soaked Spain on a plate, try a stunning shellfish and chicken paella with saffron rice, chorizo and green peas. Talking of an Iberian icon, paella Valenciana is packed full of chicken, rabbit and beans, the perfect winter warmer! Spanish chicken dishes don’t come much better than chicken and chorizo Spanish enchiladas, and to bring the bold flavours of Spain to your table with minimal fuss, look no further than Spanish-style chicken and dumplings.

Feather your culinary nest with these mouthwatering Spanish chicken recipes!