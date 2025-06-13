Cluck of the Draw: Outstanding Spanish Chicken Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Spanish chicken recipe, we've got a great selection of chicken dishes from Spain to ensure you dine in style.
Cooked with a rich chicken stock, our braised rabbit with tomatoes, chorizo and almonds is a Catalan classic, and if you’re looking for sun-soaked Spain on a plate, try a stunning shellfish and chicken paella with saffron rice, chorizo and green peas. Talking of an Iberian icon, paella Valenciana is packed full of chicken, rabbit and beans, the perfect winter warmer! Spanish chicken dishes don’t come much better than chicken and chorizo Spanish enchiladas, and to bring the bold flavours of Spain to your table with minimal fuss, look no further than Spanish-style chicken and dumplings.
There are so many great Spanish chicken recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
James discovers a chorizo: sobrasada. Then, he makes a spatchcock chicken with this spicy sausage.
Bursting with flavour, this adobo-seasoned version of the humble chicken and rice is a family dinner that everyone will look forward to.Discover Now