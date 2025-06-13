Food Network

Cluck of the Draw: Outstanding Spanish Chicken Recipes

32 recipes
Spanish Chicken Recipes

Looking for perfect pollo? This collection of Spanish chicken ideas is no yolk!

Cooked with a rich chicken stock, our braised rabbit with tomatoes, chorizo and almonds is a Catalan classic, and if you’re looking for sun-soaked Spain on a plate, try a stunning shellfish and chicken paella with saffron rice, chorizo and green peas. Talking of an Iberian icon, paella Valenciana is packed full of chicken, rabbit and beans, the perfect winter warmer! Spanish chicken dishes don’t come much better than chicken and chorizo Spanish enchiladas, and to bring the bold flavours of Spain to your table with minimal fuss, look no further than Spanish-style chicken and dumplings.

Feather your culinary nest with these mouthwatering Spanish chicken recipes!

Featured Spanish Chicken Recipes

There are so many great Spanish chicken recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Chicken and Chorizo Spanish Enchiladas

Chicken & Seafood Paella

Fried Chicken Empanadas with Chilli Con Queso Dip

Spanish Spice Rubbed Chicken Breasts with Parsley-Mint Sauce

James Martin Cooks A Spatchcock Chicken With Ibizan Spicy Chorizo | James Martin's Mediterranean

James discovers a chorizo: sobrasada. Then, he makes a spatchcock chicken with this spicy sausage.

adobo seasoned chicken and rice

Adobo-Seasoned Chicken and Rice

Bursting with flavour, this adobo-seasoned version of the humble chicken and rice is a family dinner that everyone will look forward to.

Spectacular Spanish Chicken Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish chicken recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Rice, spice and everything nice, these Spanish chicken ideas are finger-licking fabulous! It’s not a party without platefuls of fried chicken empanadas with a chili con queso dip, and adobo-seasoned chicken and rice is a perfect family dinner. We’ve got mouthwatering mains, such as chicken and chorizo romesco with Spanish potatoes and kale, and sensational Spanish chicken cutlets and olive rice with artichokes and piquillo peppers. Of course, no list of Spanish chicken dishes is complete without the classic chicken and seafood paella, or Spanish spice-rubbed chicken breasts with a zingy parsley-mint sauce. Immerse yourself in a wonderful world of exotic flavours with our Spanish chicken recipes.

Spanish Chicken and Chorizo Paella

Braised Rabbit with Tomatoes, Chorizo and Almonds

Pork-stuffed spring greens

Tuna Nicoise Sandwich

Chicken and Chorizo Romesco with Spanish Potatoes and Kale

Jambalaya

Spanish-style chicken and dumplings

Throwdown's country captain chicken

Old world vegetable soup

Texas blackberry and strawberry empanadas

Easy Lobster Paella

Paella on the Grill

Chicken stroganoff

Spanish Chicken Cutlets and Olive Rice with Artichokes and Piquillo Peppers

Fried Chicken Empanadas with Chilli Con Queso Dip

Ben Tish's Turkey, Sage and Chestnut Empanadillas

Spanish Baked Butter Beans

Spanish Baked Paella with Prawns, Tenderstem and Peppers

Paella

The Ultimate Paella

Paella

Lakeside Paella

Paella Valenciana

