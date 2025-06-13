Dinner party, date, or cooking for a mate, check out these Spanish dinner ideas. We’ve got scrummy starters, including a cool gazpacho, and Ben Tish’s duck and fig pinchos, and you can dive into a sea of mouthwatering mains with Michelin maestro Marcus Wareing’s gambas with smoked garlic, a chicken and seafood paella, or a delicate hake in green sauce. No list of Spanish dinner dishes is complete without Spanish chicken cutlets with olive rice, artichokes and piquillo peppers, or a stunning Catalan braised rabbit with tomatoes, chorizo and almonds, and tuck into big bite Spanish burgers with manchego and chorizo hash browns with a cold cerveza! Bring the olé to your table with our Spanish dinner recipes!

Read More