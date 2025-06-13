Iberian Evenings: Spanish Dinner Recipes
46 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Spanish dinner recipe, we've got a great selection of dinner menu ideas from Spain to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Spanish Dinner Recipes
There are so many great Spanish dinner recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Tom Kerridge Makes A Humongous Spanish Chorizo Pork Burger | Tom Kerridge Barbecues
Tom gets experimental, with a recipe for a chorizo pork burger tower.
Hake in a Green Sauce
This tender hake in a light and delicious parsley sauce is a great starter.Discover Now
Delectable Spanish Dinner Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Spanish dinner recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Dinner party, date, or cooking for a mate, check out these Spanish dinner ideas. We’ve got scrummy starters, including a cool gazpacho, and Ben Tish’s duck and fig pinchos, and you can dive into a sea of mouthwatering mains with Michelin maestro Marcus Wareing’s gambas with smoked garlic, a chicken and seafood paella, or a delicate hake in green sauce. No list of Spanish dinner dishes is complete without Spanish chicken cutlets with olive rice, artichokes and piquillo peppers, or a stunning Catalan braised rabbit with tomatoes, chorizo and almonds, and tuck into big bite Spanish burgers with manchego and chorizo hash browns with a cold cerveza! Bring the olé to your table with our Spanish dinner recipes!