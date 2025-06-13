Food Network

Iberian Evenings: Spanish Dinner Recipes

Featured Spanish Dinner Recipes

There are so many great Spanish dinner recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Ben Tish's Duck and Fig Pinchos

Hand-Pounded Gazpacho

The Ultimate Paella

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Spanish Baked Eggs

Spanish Spice Rubbed Chicken Breasts with Parsley-Mint Sauce

Gambas Pil Pil

Patatas Bravas

Tom Kerridge Makes A Humongous Spanish Chorizo Pork Burger | Tom Kerridge Barbecues

Tom gets experimental, with a recipe for a chorizo pork burger tower.

hake in green sauce

Hake in a Green Sauce

This tender hake in a light and delicious parsley sauce is a great starter.

Delectable Spanish Dinner Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish dinner recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Dinner party, date, or cooking for a mate, check out these Spanish dinner ideas. We’ve got scrummy starters, including a cool gazpacho, and Ben Tish’s duck and fig pinchos, and you can dive into a sea of mouthwatering mains with Michelin maestro Marcus Wareing’s gambas with smoked garlic, a chicken and seafood paella, or a delicate hake in green sauce. No list of Spanish dinner dishes is complete without Spanish chicken cutlets with olive rice, artichokes and piquillo peppers, or a stunning Catalan braised rabbit with tomatoes, chorizo and almonds, and tuck into big bite Spanish burgers with manchego and chorizo hash browns with a cold cerveza! Bring the olé to your table with our Spanish dinner recipes!

All
Starters
Main Course
Dessert
meat
fish

Marcus Wareing's Gambas with Smoked Garlic

Grilled Tomato and Soppressata Bread

Pan Roasted Duck with Picota® Cherry Sauce

Spanish Chicken and Chorizo Paella

Braised Rabbit with Tomatoes, Chorizo and Almonds

Spanish-Style Pork Shoulder Steaks

Chicken and Chorizo Romesco with Spanish Potatoes and Kale

duck stuffed with apples

Duck Stuffed With Apples

Granadian Cod and Orange Salad with Olives

romesco sauce

Romesco Sauce

Dark Chocolate Truffles

Spanish-style Wet Rice

Bull's Tail Stew

Texas blackberry and strawberry empanadas

Wild Alaskan salmon with lamb sausage, Manila clams, sugar snap peas, fingerling potatoes and salsa verde

Easy Lobster Paella

Escalivada (Roasted Red Pepper and Aubergine)

Paella on the Grill

Sailor's Clams

Spanish Burgers with Manchego and Chorizo Hash Browns

Spanish Chicken Cutlets and Olive Rice with Artichokes and Piquillo Peppers

Spanish sundaes

Griddled Prawns with Garlic (Gambas al Ajillo)

