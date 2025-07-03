Food Network

Fire and Flavour: Spanish Meat Recipes

Spanish Meat Recipes

Searching for some Spanish sabor? Check out these Spanish meat ideas. They’re the real deal!

Sink your teeth into classic Spanish-style chicken and dumplings, a hug in a bowl that’s perfect for chilly evenings. You’ll go quakers for pan-roasted duck with a picota cherry sauce, and for an Iberian alternative to your Sunday roast, try a pork shoulder pernil with coriander seeds and a side of Spanish baked butter beans. Spanish meat dishes don’t come much more traditional than chicken cutlets and olive rice with artichokes and piquillo peppers, and for a true taste of Spain, look no further than a shellfish and chicken paella with saffron rice, chorizo and green peas.

These Spanish meat recipes are sure to raise the steaks at any dinner table!

Featured Spanish Meat Recipes

There are so many great Spanish meat recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Pork Shoulder Pernil with Coriander Seeds

Chicken & Seafood Paella

Tapas-style pepper steak parfaits (small plates, big taste)

Fried Chicken Empanadas with Chilli Con Queso Dip

Mouthwatering Spanish Meat Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish meat recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Spanish meat ideas are a fiesta of finger-licking fabulousness! Spice up your life with a fiery starter of merguez with halloumi and flame-roasted peppers, and for a taste of rustic charm, try Spanish spice-rubbed chicken with parsley-mint sauce, or braised rabbit with tomatoes, chorizo and almonds. It’s not a party without exquisitely indulgent Iberico ham and manchego empanadas or Ben Tish’s duck and fig pinchos, and if you’re on the hunt for one of the most famous of all Spanish meat dishes, paella Valenciana, packed with chicken and rabbit with the flavours of saffron and rosemary, is a celebration of the tastes of Spain. Turn up the Iberian heat with our irresistible Spanish meat recipes.

Pan Roasted Duck with Picota® Cherry Sauce

iberico ham and cheese empanadas

Iberico Ham and Manchego Empanadas

Spanish Chicken and Chorizo Paella

Braised Rabbit with Tomatoes, Chorizo and Almonds

adobo seasoned chicken and rice

Adobo-Seasoned Chicken and Rice

Pork-stuffed spring greens

Tuna Nicoise Sandwich

Spanish-Style Pork Shoulder Steaks

Chicken and Chorizo Romesco with Spanish Potatoes and Kale

Ricotta-stuffed bacon-wrapped dates

Jambalaya

Spanish-style chicken and dumplings

duck stuffed with apples

Duck Stuffed With Apples

Tapas-style pepper steak parfaits (small plates, big taste)

Throwdown's country captain chicken

Old world vegetable soup

Pork Shoulder Pernil with Coriander Seeds

Texas blackberry and strawberry empanadas

Wild Alaskan salmon with lamb sausage, Manila clams, sugar snap peas, fingerling potatoes and salsa verde

Easy Lobster Paella

Paella on the Grill

quesadillas

Quesadillas

Vegetarian Paella

Merguez with halloumi and flame-roasted peppers

