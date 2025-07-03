Fire and Flavour: Spanish Meat Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Spanish meat recipe, we've got a great selection of meat dishes from Spain to ensure you dine in style.
Sink your teeth into classic Spanish-style chicken and dumplings, a hug in a bowl that’s perfect for chilly evenings. You’ll go quakers for pan-roasted duck with a picota cherry sauce, and for an Iberian alternative to your Sunday roast, try a pork shoulder pernil with coriander seeds and a side of Spanish baked butter beans. Spanish meat dishes don’t come much more traditional than chicken cutlets and olive rice with artichokes and piquillo peppers, and for a true taste of Spain, look no further than a shellfish and chicken paella with saffron rice, chorizo and green peas.
These Spanish meat recipes are sure to raise the steaks at any dinner table!
Featured Spanish Meat Recipes
