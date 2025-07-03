Iberian cuisine is famous for its love of seafood, and these Spanish prawn ideas are the stars of the show. Start your feast with sizzling gambas al ajillo - juicy prawns flash-fried in garlicky olive oil and a hint of chilli, perfect for scooping up with crusty bread and soaking up that spicy sauce. Sweet prawns with chorizo and onions is a taste of traditional tapas, and for a light lunch, a prawn, potato and cheese tortilla is perfect. But it’s not a proper list of Spanish prawn dishes without the ultimate paella, packed full of prawns, lobster tail, chorizo and chicken. Whether you’re grilling, sizzling, or simmering, these Spanish prawn recipes are sure to make you the big fish at your next shell-ebration!

Read More