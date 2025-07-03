Food Network

Shell Yeah: Sensational Spanish Prawn Recipes

19 recipes
Featured Spanish Prawn Recipes

There are so many great Spanish prawn recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Prawn and Scallop Easy Paella

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Gambas Pil Pil

Marcus Wareing's Paella

The Hairy Bikers Dish Out A Perfect Paella I Hairy Bikers’ Comfort Food

The Hairy Bikers show you how to make the perfect chicken and seafood paella.

Grilled Shrimp with Garlic (Gambas al Ajillo)

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 15 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to four people.

Classic Spanish Prawn Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish prawn recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Iberian cuisine is famous for its love of seafood, and these Spanish prawn ideas are the stars of the show. Start your feast with sizzling gambas al ajillo - juicy prawns flash-fried in garlicky olive oil and a hint of chilli, perfect for scooping up with crusty bread and soaking up that spicy sauce. Sweet prawns with chorizo and onions is a taste of traditional tapas, and for a light lunch, a prawn, potato and cheese tortilla is perfect. But it’s not a proper list of Spanish prawn dishes without the ultimate paella, packed full of prawns, lobster tail, chorizo and chicken. Whether you’re grilling, sizzling, or simmering, these Spanish prawn recipes are sure to make you the big fish at your next shell-ebration!

Marcus Wareing's Gambas with Smoked Garlic

Paella Valenciana

Paella on the Grill

Griddled Prawns with Garlic (Gambas al Ajillo)

Prawns with toasted garlic: camerones de ajo

Sweet Prawns with Chorizo and Onions

Grilled Shrimp with Garlic (Gambas al Ajillo)

Gambas Pil Pil

Spanish Baked Paella with Prawns, Tenderstem and Peppers

Paella

The Ultimate Paella

Paella

Lakeside Paella

Chicken & Seafood Paella

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Prawn, potato and cheese tortilla

Prawn and Scallop Easy Paella

Pantry Paella

