Shell Yeah: Sensational Spanish Prawn Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Spanish prawn recipe, we've got a great selection of prawn dishes from Spain to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Spanish Prawn Recipes
There are so many great Spanish prawn recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
The Hairy Bikers Dish Out A Perfect Paella I Hairy Bikers’ Comfort Food
The Hairy Bikers show you how to make the perfect chicken and seafood paella.
Grilled Shrimp with Garlic (Gambas al Ajillo)
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 15 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to four people.Discover Now
Classic Spanish Prawn Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Spanish prawn recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Iberian cuisine is famous for its love of seafood, and these Spanish prawn ideas are the stars of the show. Start your feast with sizzling gambas al ajillo - juicy prawns flash-fried in garlicky olive oil and a hint of chilli, perfect for scooping up with crusty bread and soaking up that spicy sauce. Sweet prawns with chorizo and onions is a taste of traditional tapas, and for a light lunch, a prawn, potato and cheese tortilla is perfect. But it’s not a proper list of Spanish prawn dishes without the ultimate paella, packed full of prawns, lobster tail, chorizo and chicken. Whether you’re grilling, sizzling, or simmering, these Spanish prawn recipes are sure to make you the big fish at your next shell-ebration!