Ready to rice to the occasion? Check out these Spanish rice ideas.

Baked orange chicken and brown rice is a family favourite, and if you want to fire up your tastebuds, try a perfectly pan-seared sea bass with olives, tomatoes and oregano brown rice. Pigeon pea rice, or arroz de gandules, is a true taste of tradition, and of course no list of Spanish rice dishes is complete without paella Valenciana from Spanish culinary icon Don Rafael Vidal, a classic Spanish baked paella with prawns, tenderstem and peppers, or grilled portobellos filled with wild rice almond pilaf and piquillo pepper vinaigrette

Our Spanish rice recipes are sure to grain you plenty of compliments at the dinner table!

There are so many great Spanish rice recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Prawn and Scallop Easy Paella

Baked Orange Chicken and Brown Rice

Shellfish and chicken paella with saffron rice, chorizo and green peas

Poblano stuffed with chorizo, prawns and rice

The Hairy Bikers Dish Out A Perfect Paella I Hairy Bikers’ Comfort Food

The Hairy Bikers show you how to make the perfect chicken and seafood paella.

Easy Lobster Paella

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and 10 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 6 people

Fabulous Spanish Rice Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish rice recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Spanish rice ideas turn the humble grain into the star of the show! There’s no better brunch than poblano peppers stuffed with smoky chorizo, sweet prawns and rice, topped with sharp Cheddar, and to impress your guests, how about a delicately pan-seared sea bass with olives, tomatoes and oregano brown rice, or Spanish chicken cutlets and olive rice with artichokes and piquillo peppers. Spanish rice dishes don’t come much more iconic than a sensational shellfish and chicken paella with saffron rice, chorizo and green peas, and if you want to spice up your Sunday lunch, try a rockin’ roast pork shoulder with Spanish rice. Our Spanish rice recipes are bound to bring out your culinary creativity!

