Spanish Rice Recipes

Ready to rice to the occasion? Check out these Spanish rice ideas.

Baked orange chicken and brown rice is a family favourite, and if you want to fire up your tastebuds, try a perfectly pan-seared sea bass with olives, tomatoes and oregano brown rice. Pigeon pea rice, or arroz de gandules, is a true taste of tradition, and of course no list of Spanish rice dishes is complete without paella Valenciana from Spanish culinary icon Don Rafael Vidal, a classic Spanish baked paella with prawns, tenderstem and peppers, or grilled portobellos filled with wild rice almond pilaf and piquillo pepper vinaigrette.

Our Spanish rice recipes are sure to grain you plenty of compliments at the dinner table!