Heart of the Table: Spanish Rice Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Spanish rice recipe, we've got a great selection of rice dishes from Spain to ensure you dine in style.
Ready to rice to the occasion? Check out these Spanish rice ideas.
Baked orange chicken and brown rice is a family favourite, and if you want to fire up your tastebuds, try a perfectly pan-seared sea bass with olives, tomatoes and oregano brown rice. Pigeon pea rice, or arroz de gandules, is a true taste of tradition, and of course no list of Spanish rice dishes is complete without paella Valenciana from Spanish culinary icon Don Rafael Vidal, a classic Spanish baked paella with prawns, tenderstem and peppers, or grilled portobellos filled with wild rice almond pilaf and piquillo pepper vinaigrette.
Our Spanish rice recipes are sure to grain you plenty of compliments at the dinner table!
Featured Spanish Rice Recipes
There are so many great Spanish rice recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
The Hairy Bikers Dish Out A Perfect Paella I Hairy Bikers’ Comfort Food
The Hairy Bikers show you how to make the perfect chicken and seafood paella.
Easy Lobster Paella
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and 10 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 6 peopleDiscover Now