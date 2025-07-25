Spanish Seafood Recipes

Cast your net far and wide for a wonderful collection of Spanish seafood ideas.

From the shores of Galicia to the markets of Barcelona, Spanish seafood dishes are all about fresh catches and bold Mediterranean flair. If you’re craving the classics, try a show-stopping paella on the grill, packed with clams, mussels, prawns, scallops and lobster, and for a lighter bite, try gambas al ajillo, sizzling garlic prawns that are perfect for sharing (or not!). Looking to impress? Try roast hake with lemon and garlic crumbs and roasted cherry tomatoes, or delicately baked cod in a chorizo broth, and no list of Spanish seafood dishes is complete without sangria-glazed prawns.

Our Spanish seafood recipes shell-ebrate the best of the sea!