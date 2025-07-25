Food Network

Salt, Smoke and Citrus: Spanish Seafood Recipes

32 recipes
Spanish Seafood Recipes

Cast your net far and wide for a wonderful collection of Spanish seafood ideas.

From the shores of Galicia to the markets of Barcelona, Spanish seafood dishes are all about fresh catches and bold Mediterranean flair. If you’re craving the classics, try a show-stopping paella on the grill, packed with clams, mussels, prawns, scallops and lobster, and for a lighter bite, try gambas al ajillo, sizzling garlic prawns that are perfect for sharing (or not!). Looking to impress? Try roast hake with lemon and garlic crumbs and roasted cherry tomatoes, or delicately baked cod in a chorizo broth, and no list of Spanish seafood dishes is complete without sangria-glazed prawns

Our Spanish seafood recipes shell-ebrate the best of the sea!

Featured Spanish Seafood Recipes

There are so many great Spanish seafood recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Baked Cod in a Chorizo Broth

Tom Kerridge's Sea Bass with Squid and Chorizo Ragu

Paella on the Grill

Scallops held in shells with a dash of chorizo and green sauce

Marcus Wareing's Buttery Scallops on a Bed of Crisp Chorizo

The Hairy Bikers Dish Out A Perfect Paella I Hairy Bikers’ Comfort Food

The Hairy Bikers show you how to make the perfect chicken and seafood paella.

Prawn and Scallop Easy Paella

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and 20 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to six people.

Spectacular Spanish Seafood Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish seafood recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Hooked on Iberian flavours? These Spanish seafood ideas are sure to impress! For the perfect brunch, a prawn, potato and cheese tortilla is hard to beat, and to make a splash at your next dinner party, try Tom Kerridge’s sea bass with squid and chorizo ragu, or Marcus Wareing’s buttery scallops on a bed of crisp chorizo. Spain’s coastline is a treasure trove of ocean delights, and there are few Spanish seafood dishes more iconic than txangurro al cava, a baked spider crab dish from the Basque region, or a Spanish baked paella with prawns, tenderstem and peppers. Whether you’re hosting a summer soirée or just want to bring a bit of the beach to your table, these Spanish seafood recipes are the reel deal.

Tom Kerridge's Sea Bass with Squid and Chorizo Ragu

Scallops held in shells with a dash of chorizo and green sauce

Marcus Wareing's Buttery Scallops on a Bed of Crisp Chorizo

Txangurro al Cava

Hake with Capers and White Bean Mash

Barbecued calamari on a bed of shaved fennel

Sangria glazed prawns

Jambalaya

Prawn Enchiladas with Mole

Jambalaya with Prawns and Ham

Steamed clams with chorizo, citrus and saffron aioli

Grilled oysters with mango pico de gallo and red chilli horseradish

Spanish-style Wet Rice

Poblano stuffed with chorizo, prawns and rice

Easy Lobster Paella

Paella on the Grill

Baked Cod in a Chorizo Broth

Sailor's Clams

Pan-seared sea bass with olives, tomatoes and oregano brown rice

Griddled Prawns with Garlic (Gambas al Ajillo)

Prawns with toasted garlic: camerones de ajo

hake in green sauce

Hake in a Green Sauce

Sweet Prawns with Chorizo and Onions

Hake a la Plancha with Aubergine Fritters

Roast Hake with Lemon and Garlic Crumbs with Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

