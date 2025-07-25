Salt, Smoke and Citrus: Spanish Seafood Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Spanish seafood recipe, we've got a great selection of seafood dishes from Spain to ensure you dine in style.
Cast your net far and wide for a wonderful collection of Spanish seafood ideas.
From the shores of Galicia to the markets of Barcelona, Spanish seafood dishes are all about fresh catches and bold Mediterranean flair. If you’re craving the classics, try a show-stopping paella on the grill, packed with clams, mussels, prawns, scallops and lobster, and for a lighter bite, try gambas al ajillo, sizzling garlic prawns that are perfect for sharing (or not!). Looking to impress? Try roast hake with lemon and garlic crumbs and roasted cherry tomatoes, or delicately baked cod in a chorizo broth, and no list of Spanish seafood dishes is complete without sangria-glazed prawns.
Our Spanish seafood recipes shell-ebrate the best of the sea!
Featured Spanish Seafood Recipes
There are so many great Spanish seafood recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
The Hairy Bikers Dish Out A Perfect Paella I Hairy Bikers’ Comfort Food
The Hairy Bikers show you how to make the perfect chicken and seafood paella.
Prawn and Scallop Easy Paella
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and 20 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to six people.