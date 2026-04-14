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Vanilla’s Cooler Cousin: White Chocolate Recipes

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White Chocolate Recipes

From white chocolate and raspberry blondies, to chocolate hazelnut cigars with white chocolate dip, these white chocolate dishes bring elegance to every bite.

Looking for dinner party decadence? Try Tom Kerridge’s white chocolate and lemon soufflés, or a white chocolate panna cotta with cardamom and rose, and for a deep-dive into deliciousness, a white chocolate and raspberry tiramisu is a twist on tradition. Recipes with white chocolate don’t come much better than butterscotch white chocolate brownie bites or a white chocolate cranberry mousse tart, and white chocolate lollipops are pure family fun!

From cosy bakes to show-stopping desserts, these white chocolate recipes are a celebration of creamy indulgence and simple home-baking joy.

Featured White Chocolate Recipes

There are so many great white chocolate recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Cherry Almond White Chocolate Sandwiches

White Chocolate Cranberry Mousse Tart

Mascarpone Mousse in White Chocolate Cups

pistachio butter

Pistachio and White Chocolate Butter

Chocolate Hazelnut Filo Cigars with White Chocolate Dip

White Chocolate and Raspberry Blondies

White Chocolate Truffle and Champagne Cupcakes

White Chocolate and Rose Infused Cheesecake

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Learn How To Bake These Delicious White Chocolate Mini Cheesecakes! | The Pioneer Woman

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Almond and Lemon Biscotti with White Chocolate

Bring these golden almond and lemon biscotti dipped in a smooth white chocolate to your next dinner party and become everybody's favourite guest!

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Wonderful White Chocolate Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple white chocolate recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Get ready to melt hearts (and chocolate) with these creamy, dreamy white chocolate recipes. Celebrate the festive season in style with a white chocolate buche de Noel, and white chocolate confetti Christmas cookies, and for what may be the ultimate indulgent dessert, may we present dark chocolate waffles with white chocolate custard sauce and chocolate-espresso whipped cream! For a boozy bake, how about white chocolate truffle and Champagne cupcakes, and for recipes with white chocolate the kids can help with, try cherry almond white chocolate sandwiches, or a no-bake white chocolate and raspberry cheesecake. Pure, creamy indulgence meets timeless charm - that’s the magic of our white chocolate dishes.

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Tom Kerridge's White Chocolate and Lemon Soufflés

White Chocolate Confetti Christmas Cookies

White Chocolate Peppermint Fudge

Organic Brandy Snap Cases with White Chocolate Mousse

White Chocolate and Raspberry Layer Cake

White Chocolate Panna Cotta with Cardamom and Rose

White Chocolate Bark

Malted marshmallow white chocolate royale

White Chocolate Lollipops

White Chocolate Buche De Noel

White Chocolate Truffle and Champagne Cupcakes

White Chocolate and Rose Infused Cheesecake

White Chocolate Mint Mousse

White Chocolate Mousses with Strawberry and Black Pepper Sauce

White Chocolate and Raspberry Blondies

White Chocolate Brownies

Dark Chocolate Waffles with White Chocolate Custard Sauce and Chocolate-Espresso Whipped Cream

Chocolate Hazelnut Filo Cigars with White Chocolate Dip

Macadamia crusted tilapia with white chocolate beurre blanc

White chocolate holiday bark

White chocolate rice pudding with cherries jubilee and sliced almonds

Melted white chocolate sauce with berry compote

Pacific northwest blackberry filled doughnuts with white chocolate ganache and toasted hazelnuts

White Chocolate Egg Nog

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