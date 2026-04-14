White Chocolate Recipes

From white chocolate and raspberry blondies, to chocolate hazelnut cigars with white chocolate dip, these white chocolate dishes bring elegance to every bite.

Looking for dinner party decadence? Try Tom Kerridge’s white chocolate and lemon soufflés, or a white chocolate panna cotta with cardamom and rose, and for a deep-dive into deliciousness, a white chocolate and raspberry tiramisu is a twist on tradition. Recipes with white chocolate don’t come much better than butterscotch white chocolate brownie bites or a white chocolate cranberry mousse tart, and white chocolate lollipops are pure family fun!

From cosy bakes to show-stopping desserts, these white chocolate recipes are a celebration of creamy indulgence and simple home-baking joy.