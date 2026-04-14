Vanilla’s Cooler Cousin: White Chocolate Recipes
If you're looking for a classic white chocolate recipe, we've got a great selection of white chocolate ideas to ensure you dine in style.
White Chocolate Recipes
From white chocolate and raspberry blondies, to chocolate hazelnut cigars with white chocolate dip, these white chocolate dishes bring elegance to every bite.
Looking for dinner party decadence? Try Tom Kerridge’s white chocolate and lemon soufflés, or a white chocolate panna cotta with cardamom and rose, and for a deep-dive into deliciousness, a white chocolate and raspberry tiramisu is a twist on tradition. Recipes with white chocolate don’t come much better than butterscotch white chocolate brownie bites or a white chocolate cranberry mousse tart, and white chocolate lollipops are pure family fun!
From cosy bakes to show-stopping desserts, these white chocolate recipes are a celebration of creamy indulgence and simple home-baking joy.
Featured White Chocolate Recipes
There are so many great white chocolate recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Learn How To Bake These Delicious White Chocolate Mini Cheesecakes! | The Pioneer Woman
Almond and Lemon Biscotti with White Chocolate
Bring these golden almond and lemon biscotti dipped in a smooth white chocolate to your next dinner party and become everybody's favourite guest!Discover Now