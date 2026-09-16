5-Ingredient Chicken Pesto Soup
4.00
(1)
Although this soup is made with just five ingredients, the cooking technique packs the soup with flavour. You start by poaching bone-in chicken thighs in chicken broth, which amps up the flavour of the broth and leaves you with meat so tender, it practically falls off the bone. A swirl of pesto at the end delivers a cheesy, herby hit and turns the soup a vibrant green.
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Ingredients
Method
- Put the chicken in a large saucepan and cover with the stock. Bring to the boil over a medium-high heat, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 40 minutes.
- Transfer the chicken to a chopping board. Skim the surface of the stock with a slotted spoon to remove any skin that has floated to the surface. Remove the meat from the bones and shred with two forks, discarding the skin. Return the meat to the pan along with the spinach.
- Increase the heat to medium and cook until the spinach wilts, about 1 minute. Swirl the pesto into the soup and season with salt to taste.
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Overall Rating:
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