Adam Purnell's Scallops with Red Miso Butter
4.00
(1)
Adam cooks the scallops directly in their shells over fiercely hot coals, before finishing them in a rich red miso butter. Smoky, savoury and beautifully caramelised, they make an impressive starter that takes just minutes to cook.
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Ingredients
Equipment:
Method
- Prepare the barbecue until the coals are extremely hot and glowing. Beat the softened butter and red miso together until completely combined.
- Place the clean scallop shells directly over the hot coals or on a grill positioned immediately above them. Add a small amount of rapeseed oil to each shell and allow it to become hot.
- Pat the scallops dry and place one into each shell with its flattest side facing down. Cook without moving for approximately 1½–2 minutes, until the underside is deeply caramelised and the oil is bubbling around the scallop.
- Add a generous spoonful of red miso butter to each shell. As soon as the butter begins to melt and foam, carefully lift the shells away from the direct heat.
- Turn each scallop over in its shell and leave to finish cooking in the residual heat for approximately 1 minute. The second side should gently poach in the hot miso butter rather than sear directly over the fire.
- Spoon the foaming miso butter over the scallops, finish with sliced chives and serve immediately in their shells.
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Overall Rating:
4.00
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