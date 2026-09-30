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Adam Purnell's Scallops with Red Miso Butter

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Adam cooks the scallops directly in their shells over fiercely hot coals, before finishing them in a rich red miso butter. Smoky, savoury and beautifully caramelised, they make an impressive starter that takes just minutes to cook.

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Ingredients

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Method

  1. Prepare the barbecue until the coals are extremely hot and glowing. Beat the softened butter and red miso together until completely combined.
  2. Place the clean scallop shells directly over the hot coals or on a grill positioned immediately above them. Add a small amount of rapeseed oil to each shell and allow it to become hot.
  3. Pat the scallops dry and place one into each shell with its flattest side facing down. Cook without moving for approximately 1½–2 minutes, until the underside is deeply caramelised and the oil is bubbling around the scallop.
  4. Add a generous spoonful of red miso butter to each shell. As soon as the butter begins to melt and foam, carefully lift the shells away from the direct heat.
  5. Turn each scallop over in its shell and leave to finish cooking in the residual heat for approximately 1 minute. The second side should gently poach in the hot miso butter rather than sear directly over the fire.
  6. Spoon the foaming miso butter over the scallops, finish with sliced chives and serve immediately in their shells.
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