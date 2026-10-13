1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan/Gas Mark 4. Lightly grease a 900g loaf tin with non-stick cooking spray.

2. Crack the eggs into the prepared loaf tin and season with ¼ tsp salt and a few grinds of black pepper. Place the loaf tin inside a larger roasting tin and pour enough warm water into the roasting tin to reach the level of the eggs. Carefully transfer to the oven and bake for 30–35 minutes, until the eggs are completely set. Remove the loaf tin from the water bath and leave to cool.

3. Meanwhile, arrange the bacon in a single layer in a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Cook for 6–8 minutes, turning halfway through, until golden and crispy. Transfer to a plate lined with kitchen paper to drain.

4. In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, red wine vinegar, chives, ¼ tsp salt and a few grinds of black pepper until smooth and well combined.

5. Once the eggs have cooled, loosen them from the sides of the tin using a silicone spatula, then turn out onto a chopping board. Chop into approximately 5mm pieces. Add to the bowl with the mayonnaise dressing and mix until combined. Taste and adjust the seasoning with more salt and pepper if needed.

6. To assemble the subs, place the lettuce on the bottom halves of the toasted rolls. Layer with the sliced tomato, crispy bacon, chicken breast and avocado. Spoon the egg salad evenly over the top and sprinkle with a little crumbled blue cheese, if using.

7. Place the top halves of the rolls over the fillings. Secure with cocktail sticks if needed, then cut each sub in half crossways and serve.