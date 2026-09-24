In Secrets of the BBQ Kitchen, self-taught chef and YouTube star Adam Purnell takes us deep into the Shropshire woods for a look at his unique restaurant, where everything is cooked outdoors over flame, smoke and charcoal. Set just a few miles from Ironbridge, the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, Adam's kitchen feels rooted in craft, the elements, with open fire equipment that transforms cooking into theatre. In this atmospheric setting, Adam reveals the secret techniques behind his popular dishes, from his Dad's Fish Tacos to Surf n Turf inspired by Virginia Beach, topped off by wood fired baked Alaska, these dishes show how fire can unlock bold flavour. Taught to cook by his father and inspired by his family connections to America's Deep South and its rich traditions of BBQ and fire cooking, Adam brings warmth and serious skill to a style of food that feels completely of the moment. As more and more British families embrace cooking outdoors, Adam shares the recipes, know how and confidence to bring the magic of the fire kitchen home.