Andrew Wong's Peking-style Crispy Chicken Wings
4.00
(1)
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Ingredients
For the marinade:
For the spice mix:
Maltose mixture:
For the batter:
Equipment:
Method
- Start two days before you want to serve. First make the spice mix: combine all the ingredients, then weigh out 120g into a large bowl. Keep the rest in a jar for another time.
- Add the marinade ingredients and 500ml cold water to the bowl, then add the chicken wings. Cover and leave in the fridge to marinate overnight.
- The next day, carefully push a butcher's hook through the tip of each wing so they're easy to handle.
- Half fill a wok with water and bring it to the boil. Holding each wing over the wok, gently ladle the boiling water over it 5 or 6 times to tighten the skin. Hang the wings on a raised wire rack so they don't touch anything.
- Combine the maltose mixture ingredients in a pan. Take out 65g and set it aside for the batter. Bring the rest to the boil, then ladle it over each wing in the same way.
- Put the wings in the fridge, still hanging, and leave them to dry overnight.
- On the day of serving, make the batter. Combine the flour mix ingredients and weigh out 65g into a small bowl, saving the rest for another day. Add the 65g of maltose mixture you set aside, along with the egg whites, and mix well.
- Brush each wing with the batter, then return them to the fridge to dry for another 2 hours.
- When you're ready to cook, carefully half fill a wok with vegetable oil and heat it to 120°C. Ladle the hot oil over each wing until the skin colours and crisps up.
- If you'd rather not fry, lay the wings on a wire rack and bake at 180°C for 15 minutes.
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Overall Rating:
4.00
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