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Overview
Ingredients
Method

Andrew Wong's Peking-style Crispy Chicken Wings

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These chicken wings are a twist on tradition, inspired by Peking Duck, they are made using the same technique that’s been passed down for generations. With the ultimate crispy skin, it’s a labour of love but your friends will thank you for it!

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Ingredients

  • For the marinade:

  • For the spice mix:

  • Maltose mixture:

  • For the batter:

  • Equipment:

Method

  1. Start two days before you want to serve. First make the spice mix: combine all the ingredients, then weigh out 120g into a large bowl. Keep the rest in a jar for another time.
  2. Add the marinade ingredients and 500ml cold water to the bowl, then add the chicken wings. Cover and leave in the fridge to marinate overnight.
  3. The next day, carefully push a butcher's hook through the tip of each wing so they're easy to handle.
  4. Half fill a wok with water and bring it to the boil. Holding each wing over the wok, gently ladle the boiling water over it 5 or 6 times to tighten the skin. Hang the wings on a raised wire rack so they don't touch anything.
  5. Combine the maltose mixture ingredients in a pan. Take out 65g and set it aside for the batter. Bring the rest to the boil, then ladle it over each wing in the same way.
  6. Put the wings in the fridge, still hanging, and leave them to dry overnight.
  7. On the day of serving, make the batter. Combine the flour mix ingredients and weigh out 65g into a small bowl, saving the rest for another day. Add the 65g of maltose mixture you set aside, along with the egg whites, and mix well.
  8. Brush each wing with the batter, then return them to the fridge to dry for another 2 hours.
  9. When you're ready to cook, carefully half fill a wok with vegetable oil and heat it to 120°C. Ladle the hot oil over each wing until the skin colours and crisps up.
  10. If you'd rather not fry, lay the wings on a wire rack and bake at 180°C for 15 minutes.


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