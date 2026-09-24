In Secrets of the Chinese Kitchen, chef Andrew Wong invites us behind the scenes of his award winning kitchen with rare, exclusive access to one of Britain's most extraordinary culinary success stories. As the first Chinese restaurant outside Asia to be awarded two Michelin stars, Andrew's kitchen is a place where centuries old technique meets modern creativity. From the secrets behind producing hundreds of exquisite dim sum every day at this level, to the comforting staff meals shared between services, Andrew opens up the world behind the pass with humour and remarkable insight. Woven through the story are step by step recipes inspired by his most celebrated fine dining dishes, reimagined for home cooks. Andrew's passion shines through as he celebrates both his own remarkable journey and a cuisine that reflects the ever evolving flavours of modern Britain.